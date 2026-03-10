Ravens beat Browns to a perfect Todd Monken offensive line fit

The worst-kept secret in Cleveland is that the Browns' offensive line is in absolute shambles. With Joel Bitonio's contract situation still in limbo, the Browns will likely see departures from Jack Conklin, Wyatt Teller, Ethan Pocic, and Teven Jenkins as free agency roars on.

There are a handful of former Todd Monken pupils along the offensive line available, and one of the best of the bunch was quickly gobbled up by Monken's former team on Day 1 of the NFL's negotiating period.

John Simpson was a Ravens reclamation project. The former fourth-round pick had a turbulent three years with the Raiders before being released and finding his way to Baltimore in 2023. Simpson flourished in Monken's system, carving out a starting role on the eventual No. 1-seeded Ravens. His success saw him earn a two-year, $12 million contract with the New York Jets.

Fast forward to this offseason, and Simpson was once again a free agent. Still only 28 years old, Simpson was believed to be the first guard to agree to terms in free agency this year. It was reportedly a three-year, $30 million pact (according to Ian Rapoport) that saw him return to Baltimore, a price point that is sure to have fans wondering where the Browns were for these negotiations.

They could've definitely used a player like Simpson to shore up their interior offensive line.

John Simpson’s deal makes Browns’ quiet start to free agency puzzling

For all the talk from owner Jimmy Haslam and GM Andrew Berry about last year's results being unacceptable, the Browns have done little to improve thus far. While they have reportedly reached an agreement with former Chargers left guard Zion Johnson, the contract — three years, $49.5 million — feels like an overpay when compared to Simpson's $10 million per year.

While it is certainly frustrating to a fanbase that has probably had about all they can handle from Andrew Berry, time remains for the Browns to make a splash.

Perhaps it is strategic thinking by the brain trust in Berea that has kept them mostly out of the fray thus far.