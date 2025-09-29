Rex Ryan erupted on Shedeur Sanders in confusing rant on 'Get Up!'

Just about everyone, except Kevin Stefanski, is ready for the Cleveland Browns to make a change at quarterback. Among the people vocal about Cleveland needing a new QB1is former NFL coach and current analyst Rex Ryan. On Monday’s episode of “Get Up!,” Ryan had an impassioned rant explaining why the Browns need to bench Joe Flacco. While the former coach believes anyone should be starting over Flacco, Ryan made it clear he thinks Shedeur Sanders should be the Browns starter.

However, his rant wasn’t entirely pro-Shedeur. Despite advocating for the fifth-round rookie, Ryan had some piercing advice for Sanders. He told the rookie quarterback to get in the front row of meetings and study, ending his tirade speaking directly to Sanders, saying, “You've got the talent to be the quarterback, you should be. You should be embarrassed that you're not the quarterback now.”

Rex Ryan says Shedeur Sanders should be embarrassed he’s not starting for the Browns

Ultimately, Ryan sounded like he was disappointed in a player that he believes in. That came through in his appreciation of Sanders’ talent, but his disapproval of the rookie quarterback’s alleged meeting habits. The former head coach alluded to Sanders sitting in the back of meetings with scout team receivers, twice throughout his rant, and was speaking as of this information was shared with him as a reason why the rookie quarterback is third on the depth chart.

Ryan is plugged in with the NFL, so there may be some merit to his words, but this seems like an odd thing to penalize Sanders for if it’s true. Of course, quarterbacks have to operate a certain way off the field, but Sanders is the scout team quarterback, and he has consistently spoken about how close he is with the receivers he practices with everyday. As long as he’s still attentive in the meetings, he shouldn’t be faulted for sitting with the group of guys he does everything with.

Sanders would agree with Ryan on one thing, though, they both believe the rookie quarterback has what it takes to start for this struggling football team. If Ryan is right that Sanders has some habits that need to improve in the building, the young quarterback needs to quickly straighten things up, because the Browns could be naming a new starter soon.

