The most intriguing Cleveland Browns 2026 free agent not named Joel Bitonio has reportedly found a new home, a bittersweet ending for fans hoping to see the team run it back with its former No. 68 overall draft pick.

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. lost the final year of his rookie contract with the Browns due to a torn Achilles tendon, and per FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz, he’s expected to sign with the New Orleans Saints on a one-year deal following what was an extended wait in free agency.

New Orleans could be an exciting new chapter for the 25-year-old, as Emerson should have a clear path to playing time with the Saints if he can prove he’s healthy this summer. The Browns, meanwhile, are more solidified at the top of their cornerback depth chart with Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell.

The Browns could use some quality depth behind those veterans, though, as both Ward and Campbell have struggled to stay on the field due to injuries throughout their respective careers. Assuming Emerson’s contract with New Orleans is of the team-friendly variety, it’s fair for fans to be disappointed that it wasn’t Cleveland writing that check this offseason.

As Saints expert Darrion Gray wrote for Who Dat Dish, you can never have too many good cornerbacks in the NFL. That New Orleans appears to value Emerson more than Cleveland does is certainly a head-scratcher.

"Emerson is a really good choice because he does have NFL experience and success at the level," Gray wrote. "In his first two years in the league, he had 29 pass breakups and four interceptions. Though his numbers took a step back in 2024, the Saints are getting a solid player in Emerson that will likely be depth but has a starting level quality of play. If either of the starters had to leave the game, Emerson is a player you trust to step in and deliver quality play."

Browns’ decision to pass on Martin Emerson Jr. raises clear depth concerns

When Browns GM Andrew Berry was asked about Emerson prior to the draft, he made it seem like projected playing time limitations were a bigger factor than last year’s injury. Cleveland made an investment in Campbell via last year’s midseason trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he wound up being a clear upgrade over Greg Newsome II.

The Browns are extremely thin at the cornerback position beyond their two locked-in starters, though. Myles Harden had an up-and-down year as Cleveland’s nickel corner in 2025, and he could face added competition this summer from veteran Myles Bryant and recent second-round draft pick Emmanuel McNeil-Warren.

Cleveland’s 2026 draft strategy was a continuation of free agency, with a heavy emphasis on reinforcing the offense. In terms of the defensive secondary, the Browns made second-tier signings like D’Angelo Ross, Trey Avery, and Daniel Thomas to help with depth and bolster the special teams units, but none of those players have Emerson’s upside. The Browns then passed on adding a true cornerback in the 2026 draft, a mild surprise, considering most analysts had been mocking corners like Colton Hood and Brandon Cisse to Cleveland throughout the pre-draft process.

While it’s probably true that Emerson was eyeing a chance to start on the outside, the Browns could have bridged that gap by sweetening his contract in some fashion. Their decision to move on altogether is a tough pill to swallow.

Emerson flashed at times while making over 30 starts for the Browns from 2022 to 2024. Their depth chart would look a lot better with him penciled in as their top backup for Ward and Campbell, especially at will undoubtedly be reported at a bargain price.