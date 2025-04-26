Saints save Browns from embarrassing blunder with Tyler Shough pick

Heading into Day 2 of the NFL Draft, there was some speculation that the quarterback pool available to quarterback-needy teams - the Cleveland Browns included - would see some reductions by way of Tyler Shough and Jalen Milroe. Notably prior to Shedeur Sanders, who has slipped beyond belief down the draft.

Both Shough and Milroe have fans in the Browns' front office. Shough, an older prospect, could've brought some solid backup play to the Browns' quarterback room. Milroe, on the other hand, feels like a player the team would be taking as a means of developing him over a year or so before he actually started for Cleveland.

Regardless, it felt like if Cleveland took Shough over Milroe - or even Sanders - it would be a huge whiff. He's not exactly an inspiring prospect. He's simply experienced, and even that's a stretch considering the numerous injuries he suffered in college that led him to miss major time over the last several years.

So, thankfully, the New Orleans Saints managed to help the Browns avoid such a mistake by making one of their own, and taking Shough with their 40th overall pick.

Browns saved from themselves after Saints reach for Shough

Shough was not by any means seen as a 2nd round talent ahead of the draft. This pick from the Saints signals that they're really uncertain about Derek Carr's availability to begin the 2025 season, and probably unsure about his future with the team as their starting quarterback.

The Louisville Cardinals product has toughness and the ability to make the right read on short passes, but he has a very limited amount of mobility in the pocket and, of course, comes with some injury concern.

Now, Cleveland may be left to lean towards snagging Milroe at either 67th or 94th overall, depending on how far he's expected to fall. While they reportedly have still kept kicking the tires on taking Sanders somewhere in this draft, that vote of small confidence pales in comparison to the praises general manager Andrew Berry had been singing about Milroe prior to the draft kicking off.

Shough would've been a safe backup pick, but this is not the draft for backups. Cleveland needs impact. He is not that.

So, shoutout to The Big Easy.

More Browns news and analysis