Shedeur Sanders’ long-awaited starting debut finally arrives in Week 12

Following the Joe Flacco trade after Week 4, the Browns knew the final 13 games would be handled by one of their two rookie signal-callers. Dillon Gabriel immediately took over and started the next six games, but he was injured late in the first half in Week 11 against the Ravens with a concussion. Browns fans finally got what they had been chanting for (albeit in an unfortunate circumstance), as Shedeur Sanders got his first taste of regular-season NFL action for the entire second half.

Unfortunately, it looked like a fifth-round rookie making his debut mid-game in that second half. Baltimore threw the kitchen sink at the Browns' offense all day in terms of complex pressure packages, and it exposed the issues Cleveland was worried about with Sanders in the worst way. He did show a willingness to push the ball downfield and make plays with his legs, but his issues against pressure/blitzes mixed with the state of the offensive line were not a good match.

Sanders will get his first real crack to show what he's made of, as Kevin Stefanski officially named him the Week 12 starter, per Daniel Oyefusi.

Shedeur Sanders will start at QB for the Browns against the Raiders, per Kevin Stefanski — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 19, 2025

Browns officially name Shedeur Sanders starting QB for Week 12 against Raiders

Gabriel remains in concussion protocol and doesn't seem likely to clear by Sunday, so this isn't Sanders winning the job for the remainder of the season. Sanders will get all the first-team reps this week (obviously), and he will absolutely benefit from getting a game plan catered towards his strengths.

Most notably, Sanders showed a willingness to throw the deep hitch routes against zone that have been very popular in Kevin Stefanski's offense. Gabriel hasn't been able to get to them, but it wouldn't be surprising to see those types of hank concepts downfield to Jerry Jeudy.

Probably the most important game plan adjustment with Sanders involves protection. They can increase usage of designed rollouts and quick game so Sanders can throw in rhythm and focus less on getting protection calls perfect.

It's ironic that Sanders will get his first NFL start against the Tom Brady-owned Raiders, considering the rumors of him landing there during the pre-draft process. Las Vegas has been stronger against the run than the pass, so the Browns will have to find a way to contain Maxx Crosby and give Sanders reasonably clean pockets to have some success in a game between two-win teams that got a lot more interesting.

More Browns news and analysis