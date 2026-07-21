Shedeur Sanders revealed what fans keep getting wrong about the Browns' QB battle

When the Cleveland Browns held their mandatory spring minicamp practices last month, quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders both offered a unique take on their ongoing competition for the starting job.

Perhaps the most surprising part? They appeared to be fully aligned.

They’ve since put their words into practice, recently hosting a passing camp with teammates in Florida. According to Cleveland.com, all of the heavy hitters in the Browns’ wide receiver room were in attendance, including Jerry Jeudy, Isaiah Bond, Cedric Tillman, KC Concepcion, and Denzel Boston.

It wasn’t for show, either. Sanders later told reporters at his youth football camp in Ohio that he and Watson actively collaborate and try to get the best out of one another, bucking the notion of a heated battle that’s been fueled mostly by a fan base eager to move on to the post-Watson era.

"We're not really emotional when it comes to things that we can't control. We mainly focus on and thrive on getting better in the work every day. So if I like something he's doing, I ask. If he likes something I do, then [he] asks. It's conversation, and that's what's most effective."

Why the Browns' united front is a great sign for 2026 and beyond

The Browns will open training camp later this month in the middle of a full-blown rebuild, with the potential to field the NFL’s youngest overall roster. Head coach Todd Monken has to be loving the fact that his two biggest names are already setting the tone.

The QB room’s united front applies to Watson, too, who spoke publicly for the first time in over a year last month. He revealed to local reporters that he’s had a relationship with Shedeur’s older brother, Deion Jr., dating back to his college days at SMU.

“I used to go out there (to SMU) and hang out with the team and his brother was one of the players,” Watson said. “So, me and his family got a good relationship and, you know, we always just try to pull for each other. So, we both have the opportunity to go out there and put out the best product for the team and let Monken and the organization choose who goes out there, and we’re going to support each other.”

Somewhere, Monken has to be smiling. The vibes appear to be trending in the right direction, with the visual of Sanders and Watson organizing a skill position workout and bonding session the latest proof.