Sneaky Browns pickup could end up becoming big-time contributor

The NFL calendar unfolds like a domino effect. Each milestone has fans of any of the league's 32 teams looking toward that next deadline with anticipation for what's to come. That's why, after Tuesday's deadline to cut down rosters from 90 players to 53, Browns fans watched to see any claims the team made and ultimately, how they filled out their practice squad.

While the Browns did bring in some new faces in the form of waiver claims (cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse and running back Raheim Sanders) and a few additions to the practice squad from other franchises, one addition stood out above the rest.

That was the addition of Malachi Corley, a wide receiver previously of the New York Jets, who shook loose on cutdown day. Corley was the 65th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. A quiet rookie campaign, coupled with a regime change in New York, culminated in his departure. Don't let that distract you from what scouts and analysts were saying about the 23-year-old just 16 months ago.

The folks at Pro Football Focus ranked Corley as the 13th wide receiver in the class, ahead of other big-name pass catchers like Xavier Worthy, Jermaine Burton, and Jalen McMillan. They had this to say about the tantalizing skillset observed on film:

"Corley is pretty raw in the nuances of playing receiver (release footwork, route tree and how to get off contact). Nonetheless, those are all things he can learn. If he does, he is a true weapon with the ball in his hands." PFF

Similar high marks came from NFL.com's lead Draft Analyst, Lance Zierlein:

"Corley is a big, physical wideout who has been asked to carry a heavy workload for Western Kentucky using his talent after the catch. Corley’s highlight reel will be full of broken tackles and general carnage left in his wake. He’s an average route-runner with the tools to improve, but a disappointing drop rate and contested-catch rate are concerns relative to the way he plays the game in space. Like Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel when they were prospects, Corley has had a heavy percentage of his targets schemed around him and he will need to prove he can become more than just a quick-game bully or gadget guy. He’s good at what his team asked him to do, which is a great jump-off point for evaluators considering him as a Day 2 selection and future starter." Lance Zierlein

Corley had modest production as a rookie - to put it lightly. He finished the 2024 season with three receptions for 16 yards and two rushes for 26 yards. Infamously, one of those carries would've been a touchdown if not for Corley - channeling his inner DeSean Jackson - and celebrating before reaching paydirt.

Nonetheless, his production at the collegiate level was eye-popping. In four years with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, Corley hauled in 259 passes for 3,305 yards and a whopping 29 touchdowns. His breakout campaign came as a senior when he torched defenses to the tune of 101 receptions, 1,295 yards, and 11 TDs.

If there's a chief weakness on the Browns roster, outside of quarterback, it's the wide receiver position. The team boasts arguably the least-accomplished unit in the entire league. While Jerry Jeudy had a strong 2024 season, the rest of the room has proven very little in the professional ranks. Between the likes of Cedric Tillman, Jamari Thrash, Isaiah Bond, Gage Larvadain, and now Malachi Corley, the Browns are hoping to find another long-term weapon for their passing attack from this group of youngsters.

If his collegiate production and scouting reports are any indication, the Browns may have found a practice-squad stash with real Sunday potential.

