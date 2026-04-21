Steelers could steal a WR Browns badly need at No. 21 overall

The Cleveland Browns need to find at least one playmaking wide receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft. And while most people argue that there's no way they will pass on Ohio State's Carnell Tate if he's available at pick No. 6, there are no guarantees.

No one ever knows what GM Andrew Berry is going to do, whether team owner Jimmy Haslam will let him do it or whether he's going to stay put at No. 6. There's also a chance the New York Giants select Tate just one pick earlier.

That's why FanSided's NFL Draft Big Board raises some concerns when you look at divisional rivals. If the Browns don't take a wideout first, the Pittsburgh Steelers could take the guy they covet with their first-round pick.

Steelers could target the same WR Browns are hoping falls to them

The Steelers will be on the clock with the No. 21 pick, and their big board shows Jordyn Tyson as their primary target, followed by Makai Lemon, Spencer Fano, Vega Ioane, and Omar Cooper Jr. Four of those five players might also be on Cleveland's radar.

Taking Fano at No. 24 sounds almost impossible, as he's expected to be a top-15 pick. The Browns would most likely either trade down for an offensive tackle or take one with their first-round pick if they're not fully sold on Tate. The other three wide receivers, however, could be a big blow.

Jordyn Tyson has some obvious ties to Cleveland. His brother, Jaylon, currently plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and has already actively recruited him to join him and be roommates in Northeast Ohio. He's arguably the most skilled wide receiver in this class, but injury concerns could cause him to slide down the board on Day 1.

Makai Lemon, on the other hand, has drawn comparisons to Amon-Ra St. Brown. He's a slot-specialist receiver who, despite being undersized, can bully his way down the middle of the field and dominate in contested catch situations. The small frame is a concern, though, but the upside is there.

Omar Cooper Jr. looks like one of the primary sleepers to go late in the first round, and is a clear potential target for Todd Monken's explosive passing game. While not the sharpest route-runner, he delivered as Fernando Mendoza's go-to guy in countless tough situations. He's fast, big, athletic, and has some of the best hands in the game.

Of course, the Browns could probably still find a reliable wide receiver prospect like KC Concepcion or Denzel Boston, but watching a divisional rival steal one of your targets just feels like a double loss. The NFL Draft always sets the table for chaos, and if there's something Browns fans have learned by now, especially with Andrew Berry, it is to expect the unexpected.