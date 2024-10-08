Stephen A. Smith's scathing Deshaun Watson rant hits too close to home for Browns fans
The Cleveland Browns are 1-4 and Deshaun Watson is a big reason to blame for the atrocious start. At this point, Browns fans are well aware of the contract situation and how the trade for Watson will likely go down as the worst trade in NFL history.
Watson was acquired in the 2022 offseason and has started a full season's worth of games now. In those 17 starts, Watson has thrown for 3,069 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Not exactly stellar numbers but even worse when you consider what the Browns gave up to acquire the guy.
Stephen A. Smith didn't hold back when blasting Watson on First Take, noting that Watson has been so awful at football "that if somebody wanted to arrest him for being awful - I would accept it". Smith is correct here in that Watson is awful at football but the reason this quote has gone viral is that Watson has been accused by dozens of women of sexual assault.
Browns fans would be perfectly fine if Watson was arrested for his play on the field because this offense is a laughing stock with him taking the snaps. Considering the team made the playoffs last year with Joe Flacco leading the offense, Watson is definitely one of the biggest problems on the team. Throw in that Watson is not a good person off the field either and the arrest comments are even more spot on.
Stephen A. Smith says Deshaun Watson should be arrested for poor play
The Browns had expectations entering the 2024 season after winning double-digit games in 2023 despite starting five different quarterbacks. Yet here we are, five weeks into the season and it feels like the Browns' season is over before it's even really begun.
Normally if a quarterback was playing as poorly as Watson is, a team could simply bench him. That's not really possible for Cleveland to do considering how much money Watson is making over the next couple of seasons. It's a contract that they can't get out of so they're stuck with Watson as their starting quarterback unless he gets injured.