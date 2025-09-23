Stock up, stock down from Browns’ Week 3 upset win over the Packers

The Browns completed a stunning upset at home in Week 3 to hand the red-hot Packers their first loss of the season, almost entirely on the backs of defense with late help from special teams. Here are three players who increased their stock and two players who decreased their stock following the Browns' Week 3 win against the Packers with PFF's stats in mind.

Stock up, stock down from Browns Week 3 win over Packers

Stock up: Maliek Collins (again)

Through three games, there might not be a better free agent signing from this past offseason across the league than Maliek Collins. It's hard to put into words just how perfect a complement he's been to Myles Garrett in the passing game, but he's also coming off his best performance of the young season as a run defender. He had another masterclass in Week 3 against Green Bay, totaling another four pressures, which led to two sacks and an 85.7 PFF grade.

The veteran came from San Francisco on a two-year deal and has built a reputation as one of the better interior pass rushers, but he's been one of the best interior linemen thus far. Per PFF, he's graded as the 2nd-best interior lineman in the NFL thanks to an elite 91.5 pass rush grade. The pass rushing has seen a boost thanks to a great scheme fit on a line loaded with talent, but Collins' performance in the run game has also been above average and made him a perfect starter alongside Mason Graham inside.

Stock down: Jamari Thrash

All offseason, Jamari Thrash seemed to be in the lead for the slot receiver role, even though that role was expected to be less prominent in this offense than most, with the heavy use of two tight end sets. Thrash hasn't necessarily played badly, but he only logged 12 snaps, which continues to decrease on a weekly basis. At full health, it seems like Thrash is more like the WR4 in this room rather than the starting slot he was being hyped up as.

Stock up: Adin Huntington

The undrafted free agent out of Tulane flashed in camp and preseason for his unique skillset on special teams with his insane athleticism. He's been used as a gadget in all phases of the game, including at fullback, but his performances on defense have only gotten better. In 18 snaps against the Packers, Huntington got his first NFL sack and ended with an 86.3 PFF grade.

Huntington has been a great story and has been such a fun watch so far because of his insane versatility. However, it might be time to give him his flowers as a future staple in the defensive line rotation if these performances continue.

Stock down: KT Leveston

Once Dawand Jones went down four reps into the game, KT Leveston had to fill in 62 snaps on the left side of the offensive line. Those snaps didn't go too well against the pass, as he allowed four pressures and ended with a remarkably bad 15.5 pass block grade in 44 pass blocking snaps.

On the bright side, Leveston did well in the run game, putting up a 79.3 grade on 18 reps, but his early struggles in pass protection make him hard to trust as a full-time starter if he has to fill in. He's still incredibly young and should get proper time to develop, but it remains to be seen whether the team feels comfortable starting him for the foreseeable future if Jack Conklin continues to miss time.

Stock up: Isaiah Bond

The easiest explanation for Thrash's decreasing snap count is the increasing snap count for undrafted rookie Isaiah Bond as he gets more acclimated with the offense. Bond's PFF grades don't jump off the page from this one, but his snap count was all the way up to 43 after not being able to crack 30 snaps in the first two games. Based on what the snap counts are saying, Bond is in the driver's seat to be the primary slot on the team as he continues to get comfortable in the offense with the rest of the roster.

More Browns news and analysis