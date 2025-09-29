Stock up, stock down from Browns’ Week 4 road loss in Detroit

The Browns fell to 1-3 on the season after turnovers and special teams doomed them in a 34-10 loss to the Lions. Here are two players who increased their stock and two players who decreased their stock following the Browns' Week 4 loss against the Lions, referencing PFF charted data from the game.

Stock up/stock down from Browns loss vs Lions in Week 4

Stock up - Isaiah Bond

For the second-straight week, rookie receiver Isaiah Bond is trending up after another game where he trailed only Jerry Jeudy in the receiver room in routes run. Cedric Tillman did exit this game and is set to miss some time with a hamstring injury, but Bond continues to look better each passing week with the team. In his 37 snaps, he caught three of six targets for 58 yards and finished with a Browns' offense high 73.9 PFF grade.

Not only does Bond get the most slot snaps of any receiver right now, but he's trending towards being the team's WR2. He will certainly assume that role with Tillman out, but the undrafted rookie continues to improve every week.

Stock down - Cornelius Lucas

The Browns went out and traded for veteran left tackle Cam Robinson on Monday to help address their biggest issue of pass protection from the tackle position. With Dawand Jones done for the year and Jack Conklin dealing with an elbow issue, Cornelius Lucas was quickly thrust into a full-time starter role after being a swing tackle for the majority of his 12-year career.

Coming off a start versus the Packers where he posted a 21.4 pass block grade in 46 reps, it was more of the same for Lucas with a 21.5 pass block grade against Detroit in 40 reps. Per PFF, Lucas allowed nine pressures and two sacks on Sunday, on top of committing a penalty. The veteran has unfairly been thrust into a role that's asking too much of him, and he's probably back to the swing tackle role with the addition of Robinson.

Stock up - Carson Schwesinger

Rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger continues to be exactly what the Browns needed in the middle of their defense after the loss of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. The rookie played a whopping 56 snaps in Week 4 and ended with a 78.3 PFF grade thanks to five total tackles including three stops. He's played at least 50 snaps every game of his career and has only been under a 70 PFF grade once. Every week, Schwesinger looks more like a future defensive staple.

Stock down - Dylan Sampson

Dylan Sampson has shown great flashes during the early phases of his NFL career, and his decline has more to do with his chances of playing in the short term than with any on-field performance. However, since the debut of Quinshon Judkins, Sampson has seen just 32 total snaps, including his second-straight game under the 10 snap mark. He only rushed the ball one time for a two-yard loss, and didn't haul in his only target of the game.

With Judkins back, Sampson's role is clear as the receiving back. The issue with that for now is that Sampson has struggled as a pass blocker, which is a large part of his role. Until he's at a point where the coaches trust him to block his position, Sampson will have to share time with Ford.

More Browns news and analysis