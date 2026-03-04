Texans players’ response to Tytus Howard trade tells Browns everything

With just about their entire group of starting offensive linemen set to hit free agency at the start of the new league year next week, the Cleveland Browns got ahead of the game Monday by trading for veteran Houston Texans right tackle Tytus Howard.

The move was surprising for multiple reasons. From Houston’s perspective, trading Howard only saved modest salary cap space (a little over $4 million), and he was coming off arguably the best season of his seven-year pro career. In 18 games last season, including the playoffs, Pro Football Focus charted Howard with zero sacks allowed and just one hit on the quarterback in pass protection.

For the Browns, the move raised some eyebrows, as Howard is set to enter his age-30 season. And while the cost of a fifth-round pick was more than reasonable, the team did agree to tack on a two-year, $45 million extension as part of the deal, tying him to Cleveland through 2028.

Texans reporter Aaron Wilson shared Howard’s reaction to the news shortly after it was made public on Monday, and his response was music to the ears of Browns fans.

So, too, will be the reaction of Texans players — who are less than pleased with the team’s decision to trade Howard, per Wilson via his YouTube channel.

“While they were not negotiating with Tytus, they were discussing an extension. They never had any contract talks. So that’s when they pivoted to a trade,” Wilson said.

“I don’t think anyone’s happy on the roster at all about the Tytus trade. So that would include the quarterback (C.J. Stroud). Tytus is very well-liked, very well-respected.

(This was) solely financial. Tytus is blue-collar, hard-working … he fit in. That wasn’t the issue. It was about money. They’re not happy about Tytus being gone, but they’ll deal with it.”

Insight into Browns’ trade for Tytus Howard should ease fans’ concerns

While it’s fair for Browns fans to look at this deal with a critical eye, considering Howard’s age and contract situation, GM Andrew Berry and the front office were clearly OK with the financials.

Yes, Howard’s 2026 salary (projected by Spotrac at around $18 million) impacts an already tricky Browns salary cap situation. They now sit $24 million over the league’s $301.2 million salary cap number, and will have to restructure some contracts (Deshaun Watson and Denzel Ward are at the top of that list) to create the cap space needed to make moves in free agency and sign what could be a sizable rookie class.

The release of OT Cornelius Lucas leaves behind $1.6M of dead cap to the #Browns, creating $2.045M of 2026 cap space.



When factoring in the reported Tytus Howard trade, Cleveland now sits about $24M over a $301.2M league cap. — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 3, 2026

But Berry can make the cap numbers work in his sleep. The real reason that Howard is now with the Browns over the Texans obviously has nothing to do with the cap. Cleveland had less than $1 million in “cap space” when the trade was made.

As Wilson put it — this was solely financial, as in, Houston didn’t want to commit new money to an aging player in future years, and the Browns alertly swooped in and offered one of their three fifth-round draft picks to land a new starting tackle.

Wilson’s other descriptors of Howard — blue-collar, hard-working, well-liked, very well-respected — add major insight to this move for Cleveland as well. Similar to the New England Patriots in 2025, the Browns could have multiple rookie starters in key offensive line spots in 2026, and the need for veteran leadership in that room will be paramount. They can now enter free agency with at least one veteran secured, with hopes that left guard Joel Bitonio will soon be back in the fold as well.

The negative reaction from Houston’s players says the quiet part out loud about Howard’s true value as a professional and locker room leader. The Browns have a need for those types of guys on the offensive side of the ball, and so far, their latest trade appears to be aging quite well.