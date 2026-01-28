The 3 OC targets who could reshape the Browns under Todd Monken

The Cleveland Browns finally have a head coach, with reports emerging on Wednesday that the franchise is hiring Todd Monken. The veteran coach most recently served as the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens the last three seasons, and he now stays in the division, joining the Browns to turn them around.

Soon to be 60 years old, Monken isn’t the young offensive mastermind fans were hoping for, but he is a productive offensive coach. With defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz still under contract, the belief, and hope, is that he will remain on Monken’s staff.

Cleveland’s new head coach will still have to fill out an offensive staff. Considering the Browns’ struggles on that side of the ball, these hires will be extremely important.

With that in mind, here are three offensive coordinator candidates Monken could bring to Cleveland.

Todd Monken’s first big Browns decision could shape the whole 2026 season

Tee Martin

An obvious name to watch is Baltimore’s quarterback coach Tee Martin. The former NFL quarterback served as the Ravens’ quarterbacks coach for the three seasons that Monken coordinated the offense. He was already with Baltimore before Monken’s arrival, as the wide receivers coach for two years. However, he and Monken could continue their working relationship in Cleveland.

Dan Pitcher

This hire would be a little more complicated, as Dan Pitcher is the current offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals. He did interview for Cleveland’s head coaching job, so he could be on the franchise’s radar. Why would Pitcher be willing to go from the Bengals to the Browns? The opportunity to call plays. The coach doesn’t currently call plays in Cincinnati, with Bengals head coach Zac Taylor handling that responsibility. While Monken is a play caller as well, he could be willing to hand off that duty, as he now has to focus on the global operation of the team.

Nate Scheelhaase

This would possibly be the wildest outcome, as Nate Scheelhaase was a finalist for the Browns job. While the team ultimately selected Monken, connected Cleveland reporter Mary Kay Cabot floated the idea of the Browns trying to get all three of their finalists on staff. They could be two-thirds of the way there with Monken and Schwartz, and if Scheelhaase is looking for a promotion to offensive coordinator, Cleveland could go 3-for-3. Monken would likely have to let Scheelhaase call plays, but the Browns would pull off the rare feat of adding three finalists.