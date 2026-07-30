The best moment of Browns' first training camp practice didn't involve a single snap

The Cleveland Browns have been down bad in recent seasons, but the vibe shift has been palpable so far in 2026. One classy gesture by general manager Andrew Berry illustrated that point perfectly during the Browns’ opening day of training camp in Berea.

For the session’s first 20 minutes, starting safety Grant Delpit was dressed but not participating in individual drills. Reporters shared images of him standing off to the side wearing a towel instead of a helmet.

It turned out to be a business decision, as behind the scenes, Delpit’s representatives were working with Berry to hammer out the final details of a lucrative contract extension.

The deal did get done — in time for Berry to personally approach Delpit on the field to deliver the news of his new three-year, $48 million contract.

Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN shared a video of what was easily the day’s best moment. The clip showed Delpit getting mobbed by teammates as he jogged over to retrieve his helmet.

Browns GM Andrew Berry came out moments ago to give Delpit the good news. He’s practicing now. Short hold-in over. https://t.co/0wcMWdWUD1 pic.twitter.com/FBpKu9k9o9 — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) July 29, 2026

The Browns seem to be building something special under their new regime

Fans were skeptical when Berry and owner Jimmy Haslam hired a 60-year-old, first-time NFL head coach over former defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and other candidates back in January. But even with one of the youngest 90-man training camp rosters in football, Monken’s group appears to be jelling and pulling in the same direction.

Berry’s done his part by blending the roster with the right mix of veterans. His decision to reward both Delpit and cornerback Denzel Ward with new contracts prior to camp doubles as a clear message to the rest of the locker room. The Browns are willing to reward their top starters and culture-setters, especially if they are players the team drafted and developed over the years.

Delpit was probably more expendable than Ward this offseason, just given the state of Cleveland’s depth chart. The Browns are extremely thin behind Ward and fellow boundary corner Tyson Campbell, and even more so after recent free agent addition Damarri Mathis reportedly left Wednesday’s practice with an injury.

The Browns’ safety group is in much better shape, with Ronnie Hickman still in the fold along with 2026 second-round draft pick Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. Cleveland should be looking to find creative ways to get McNeil-Warren on the field this season, but he clearly won’t be taking Delpit’s spot anytime soon.

Cleveland has the feel of a team that’s ready to start bucking narratives this season. Through that lens, the personal touch and reaction to Delpit’s extension news on Wednesday spoke volumes.