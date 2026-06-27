The Browns' 2026 linebacker depth chart gets scary in a hurry

The Cleveland Browns defense will be entering training camp later in July with some well-deserved hype. Even with the massive shifts on the roster this offseason, highlighted by the trade of Myles Garrett, new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg inherits a unit that still expects to play at a dominant level.

With the reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year anchoring the middle and a former All-Pro veteran flying sideline to sideline, the starting linebacker spots are locked down. However, behind that elite duo lies a terrifying reality: As the team transitions deeper into the summer, the depth chart behind them is a house of cards.

A dangerous cliff: Assessing Browns' linebacker depth chart entering training camp

Elite starters at the second level

Make no mistake about it, the duo of Carson Schwesinger and Quincy Williams could be one of the better linebacker duos in the entire league. Schwesinger is coming off a sensational rookie campaign where he led the defense with 156 tackles, showing a cerebral maturity that completely defied his age before a late quad injury.

To replace the departing Devin Bush, Andrew Berry made a swift move to secure veteran Quincy Williams. Williams shares a connection with Rutenberg from their time together in New York, who was the linebackers coach during Williams' All-Pro season in 2023. He brings elite speed and a violent hitting style to the defense, giving Cleveland a premier frontline punch that can control the run game and match up in zone coverage.

The young question marks

The problem for the Browns is not in the starting lineup, but rather what is immediately right behind them.

The most experienced linebacker beyond the starting two is Nathaniel Watson, a former sixth round pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2024 NFL draft. Watson has seen action in 14 career games, totaling nine career tackles so far in his young career while mostly earning time with the special teams units. After Watson, Easton Mascarenas-Arnold would be the next experienced player. An undrafted free agent in 2025, Mascarenas-Arnold appeared in 15 games for Cleveland and, like Watson, earned most of his playing time on special teams.

The front office did address the position in the 2026 NFL Draft by selecting Justin Jefferson out of Alabama with the No. 149 overall pick. Jefferson brings that signature Crimson Tide pedigree and elite athleticism to Northeast Ohio. But expecting a fifth-round rookie, who was mostly brought in for a special teams role, to immediately shoulder a massive burden in the physical hellscape of the AFC North is a dangerous game.

Cleveland is clearly hoping that one of these younger linebackers is able to take a step and become a serviceable backup as a third or fouth linebacker. While Rutenberg will rely on using three safety looks more often than not, the lack of depth is a real concern.

Free agent insurance policies

If nobody separates themselves from the pack towards the end of training camp, Andrew Berry might be forced to scan the remaining free agent market for a cheap, veteran insurance policy. Fortunately, there are still some compelling names available who can stabilize the floor of the room:

Matt Milano: The 31-year-old former All-Pro has been ravaged by injuries recently, but he still managed 67 tackles and 3.5 sacks in limited snaps last year. He would provide high-intensity depth on a cheap, one-year "prove-it" deal.

The 31-year-old former All-Pro has been ravaged by injuries recently, but he still managed 67 tackles and 3.5 sacks in limited snaps last year. He would provide high-intensity depth on a cheap, one-year "prove-it" deal. Shaq Thompson : Another veteran looking to find a home, the 11-year player may be looking for one last playing opportunity.

: Another veteran looking to find a home, the 11-year player may be looking for one last playing opportunity. Jerome Baker: A versatile linebacker who spent time with Cleveland last season. Baker could slide into multiple roles without forcing Rutenberg to simplify his playbook.

Will the Browns have the depth they need?

The Browns possess the frontline talent to overwhelm opposing offenses, but the floor beneath them is precarious. While positions like the defensive line and safety have plenty of depth, linebacker (and cornerback) are lacking.

Though having an elite duo like Schwesinger and Williams is a luxury, the front office must solidify the safety net behind them before the team arrives in West Virginia for training camp, or else the position could turn from a strong spot to a weakness in just one play.