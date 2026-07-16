The Browns could be nearing an unpopular Dillon Gabriel decision

Cleveland Browns fans were far from thrilled when the team used a 2025 third-round pick on Dillon Gabriel. A well-known college football journeyman, his lack of size and elite physical traits made him a polarizing selection at the time.

Gabriel started the season ahead of fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders in the pecking order. But with starter Joe Flacco struggling, head coach Kevin Stefanski put the ball in Gabriel's hands early in his rookie season.

That didn't work out, and after losing his spot to Sanders (and more recently his jersey number to Jared Verse), Gabriel appears to be entering training camp on the roster bubble this summer.

Browns beat reporter Zac Jackson of The Athletic doesn't see that happening, though, unless Cleveland can get a strong return on investment for their No. 3 quarterback.

"The Browns will only trade Gabriel if they feel they can get something of consequence in return," Jackson wrote. "There’s a scenario in which the primary competitors for the starting job stay healthy and sixth-round rookie Taylen Green makes a real push for a roster spot, forcing the Browns to make a decision on Gabriel in late August. But keeping four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster is possible, and it’s too early to know how Green will perform — or even how much opportunity he will get."

Keeping all four quarterbacks is becoming a realistic option for the Browns

As unpopular as this might be, it actually makes sense. Yes, Gabriel was never in the running for the QB1 spot this season, but injuries happen. Deshaun Watson has spent more time sidelined on injured reserve than he has been on the field since landing with the Browns in 2022.

Gabriel could still be a viable NFL backup. He's signed through 2028 on a team-friendly rookie contract, and the Browns have more quarterback turnover looming next March with Watson's deal mercifully set to expire.

Taylen Green's upside might be higher than Gabriel's in Todd Monken's system, but Green is extremely raw. He's an uber-athletic player with a cannon for an arm, but his decision-making and accuracy will be under the microscope early in his pro career. Green is an ambitious gamble at best at this point in his career.

Of course, Gabriel has an uphill climb to see meaningful snaps this season, but that doesn't mean the Browns should just give up on him. He's a former third-round pick. There should be no rush to get him out of the building.

There's a world where Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel battle for Cleveland's No. 2 quarterback spot next season, or maybe Gabriel will be Sanders' long-term backup. He might also be a desperate option for a team that loses its starting quarterback to injury at some point in the season.

Gabriel's current spot on the depth chart isn't hurting anyone. He's not taking first-team reps away from Sanders or Watson, and it's not like he's been a distraction or has openly requested to leave. As such, it should be business as usual for the Oregon product, even if that might not earn the team many points with the fan base.