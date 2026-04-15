The Browns could turn an underrated defender into valuable 2026 draft capital

The Cleveland Browns' interest in Buffalo Bills pass rusher A.J. Epenesa suggested they may be concerned about their edge depth. They've also, somewhat surprisingly, been linked to top prospects like Texas Tech's David Bailey in some mock drafts.

It's still possible, however, that they consider moving a current contributor at the position.

Isaiah McGuire is in the final year of his contract, While he's been a solid rotational piece, he might not be in the team's long-term plans.

According to Over The Cap, the Browns could free up $3.6 million in cap space by trading McGuire before June 1. Given his cheap salary and solid track record, he could be an intriguing asset for GM Andrew Berry during the 2026 NFL Draft.

There’s a case for the Browns to move a key rotational defender during the draft

For most of his career, Isaiah McGuire has rotated with Alex Wright opposite Myles Garrett. The Browns gave Wright a three-year, $33 million contract extension last year, so he's clearly not going anywhere. As such, McGuire may not have much of an incentive to re-sign with the Browns once he becomes a free agent.

The Browns could probably get a Day 3 selection in exchange for McGuire. Berry has never hesitated to flip draft assets, and even holding nine 2026 draft picks, he's always looking for additional ammunition.

McGuire is an above-average backup with the upside to be a starter. Pro Football Focus ranked him 36th among 115 eligible defensive ends in 2025, and that's despite playing just 428 snaps and starting eight of 17 games.

His run-defense grade (75.5) was the 13th-best, logging 17 run stops. He finished the season with 30 total tackles (17 solo), eight tackles for loss, six QB hits, two sacks, and one forced fumble.

He may not be a superstar, but McGuire has a strong nose for the ball, forcing four fumbles in the past two seasons. Of course, he benefits from all the attention that Garrett draws, and that's not going to be the case elsewhere. There's a chance he could flourish on another team, though, with a bigger workload.

This doesn't mean the Browns have to get rid of him. The salary cap relief would be minimal. But if they can find solid value to move up in the draft, this is a possibility worth exploring.

He's a good rotational piece with untapped potential, but with no clear path to becoming a starter in Northeast Ohio, McGuire might be expendable.