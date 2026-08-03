The Browns' latest signing reveals a growing concern on defense

The Cleveland Browns entered training camp a bit thin on the defensive line, with veteran Maliek Collins (quad) placed on the active/PUP list. Another injury up front could test Cleveland’s depth along the interior even more this summer.

Kalia Davis, one of the Browns’ free agent additions last March, left practice early last Wednesday with an undisclosed injury. The former 49ers starter remained out through the weekend, and Cleveland reacted with a depth move on Monday, signing former Chicago Bears draft pick and UFL star Travis Bell.

The Browns waived running back T.J. Harden, so Davis remains on the active roster. But the move could signal concern for a depth chart that currently includes Collins, Mason Graham, and a bunch of players with limited NFL experience.

The Cleveland Browns’ defensive line is quickly becoming a concern

Cleveland’s latest roster move came on the heels of Jadeveon Clowney signing with the Houston Texans. Clowney visited with the Browns last week and general manager Andrew Berry expressed interest in finding common ground on a deal. So the team’s depth issues extend to the edge group as well behind Jared Verse, Alex Wright, and Isaiah McGuire.

Bell could be an intriguing addition to the defensive tackle group, as he had strong production with the recent UFL champion Louisville Kings. Per James Larsen of Pro Football Network, he stood out as a pass rusher with 11 QB pressures and was also stout against the rush with 25 stops over his two seasons with the Kings.

News: The Cleveland #Browns have signed Louisville #Kings DT Travis Bell.



Bell racked up 40 tackles, 25!! defensive stops, a sack, and 11 pressures, winning a #UFL Championship this past season.



One of the most well deserved signings. pic.twitter.com/nrZuSmqr3i — James Larsen (@JamesLarsenPFN) August 3, 2026

With that said, it’s hard to see Bell challenging for a roster spot this late in the process. He’s most likely a much-needed camp body, and a player the coaches want to evaluate further as a potential practice squad candidate.

The Browns were set to practice in pads for the first time on Monday, and there’s opportunity aplenty for young returning players like Mike Hall Jr. and Adin Huntington. Cleveland also has a pair of veterans competing for a roster spot in Sam Kamara and Elijah Chatman, who the team added off waivers this offseason. An extended absence for Davis could also open the door for undrafted rookie Khordae Sydnor to make the team.

There’s some upside in that group, especially with Hall, who was able to shake off an early injury scare from the spring and has reportedly looked good in camp. But with multiple injury concerns in a group that was questionable to begin with, it’s fair to wonder whether the Browns did enough to address their defensive line this offseason.