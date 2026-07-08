The Browns may finally have the cornerstone every NFL rebuild needs

The Browns are once again armed with one of the NFL's youngest teams. As of this writing, there are only two players over 30 years old on the Browns' roster — Maliek Collins and Michael Burton. This should theoretically mean that Cleveland has gobs of youthful, proven talent, and honestly? They do.

As difficult as it may have been to get here, the Browns are in the deeper phases of their rebuild. This isn't supposed to be a year in which the team is poised to compete for the No. 1 overall pick. Cleveland, while not bona fide playoff contenders quite yet, should definitely be in every game they play this season. They have made wholesale improvements on offense, and the defense should continue to be an anchor.

One reason for this expectation is the Browns' 2025 NFL Draft class. The group proved mighty impactful in just one year. From Mason Graham to Quinshon Judkins to Harold Fannin Jr., these second-year players have the makings of a franchise-altering group. Don't sleep on Carson Schwesinger, though.

Carson Schwesinger is becoming the face of the Browns' rebuild

In an effort to determine each team's most promising building block, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox must've had a hard time deciding for the Browns. He landed on the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year, Carson Schwesinger, as he technically fit the criteria since he didn't make the Pro Bowl or All-Pro team last year.

"To be perfectly honest, Schwesinger will likely have a hard time replicating his rookie success now that Myles Garrett is no longer at the heart of the Cleveland Browns' defense," Knox wrote. "Still, it's impossible to ignore the production, versatility, leadership, and impact Schwesinger had this past season. He suffered a quad injury late in the year and landed on injured reserve ahead of the season finale. Yet, he managed to rack up 156 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and two interceptions in 16 games."

You may have a different pick for this category, and that's a good thing. It simply proves the Browns are actually building something this time around.

Schwesinger's counting stats are impressive, to say the least. The advanced metrics also back up the assertion of his arrival. Pro Football Focus gave him a 74.4 grade for the season, which ranked 21st out of 88 qualifiers. A quick reminder: that came as a rookie.

What's more, there were 82 linebackers who logged 50 or more tackles last year. According to SIS, Carson Schwesinger ranked 13th with a measly 3.3 percent missed or broken tackle rate. That's the sign of a cattle wrangler with an exceptional lasso.

The biggest area for improvement for Schwesinger will come in the passing game. He allowed a bloated 104.0 passer rating in his coverage area in 2025. If he is able to learn anything from his departed teammate in Devin Bush, it's that skill. Bush surrendered a magnificent 64.2 passer rating in his coverage area last season. Now the Browns will be expecting Schwesinger to fill that role as well.

The takeaway is simple enough. The Browns have a bevy of young talent that is poised to improve in 2026 and beyond. Chief among them very well may be the quarterback of the defense, Carson Schwesinger.