The Browns may have already moved on from Cedric Tillman without saying it

For years, the Cleveland Browns have had high hopes for Cedric Tillman. He entered the league as a big-bodied, mid-round sleeper with No. 1 wide receiver potential, but injuries and subpar quarterback play have stood in his way.

Thus far, Tillman has played in just 38 of 51 potential games, starting half of them. He has never reached 50 receptions, 400 receiving yards, or five touchdowns in a season, so maybe it's time to stop the wishful thinking.

The Browns did what they needed to do by adding two pass-catchers within their first three selections in the 2026 NFL Draft. Now, as pointed out by Zac Jackson of The Athletic, Tillman may have become the odd man out, right as he prepares for a contract year.

“The arrivals of Concepcion and Boston leave wide receiver Cedric Tillman’s future in question ahead of the final year of his rookie contract,” Jackson wrote. “Concepcion figures to be a full-time player immediately as Monken figures out how to best deploy him, while the team hopes the 6-foot-4 Boston will compete for snaps and eventually become a reliable red zone target.”

The Browns’ rookie additions may have already made Cedric Tillman expendable

Tillman has potential, and his struggles to stay healthy have been unfortunate. That said, the NFL is a cutthroat business first and foremost, and players who don't deliver often get shown the door. It's as simple as that, and the Browns finally have multiple options — and reasons — to replace him.

The Browns will want to get rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston heavily involved in the offense, along with ascending second-year wideout Isaiah Bond. Veteran Jerry Jeudy could also remain a factor if he's not traded this summer.

As for Tillman, we've seen players kick things up a notch once they reach a contract year. It's worth noting that the Browns just restructured Dawand Jones' contract to avoid paying out his 2026 performance escalator. Tillman, too, hit an escalator in his rookie contract that will now pay him $3.6 million.

None of that $3.6 million is guaranteed, per Over the Cap, so unless Tillman negotiates a pay cut with guarantees similar to Jones, he could find himself on the training camp cut or trade block. So far, he's done nothing to justify earning a big contract extension from the Browns. He could need to have a monster training camp performance to justify sticking around.

The Browns are heading in the right direction, but they're probably still a year away from playoff contention. As such, they can't fool themselves into trying to win games with guys who have shown over and over that they cannot be trusted.

Cleveland must throw the rookies into the fire and give them as much as they can handle. If that happens to lead to more wins, so be it. If not, it will certainly work wonders for this team in the future.