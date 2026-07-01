The Browns' path to an AFC North title is surprisingly straightforward

For years, the Cleveland Browns have been considered bottom-feeders, not only in the AFC North but in the entire league. To be fair, they haven't done much to change that narrative, outside of a few isolated seasons.

However, the tides are shifting in the division. The Ravens face uncertainty with a rookie head coach, and the Bengals always seem to find a way to shoot themselves in the foot. As for the Steelers, they have an aging roster and serious questions at quarterback.

That's why ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi believes the Browns could have a legitimate shot at winning their first AFC North title if they can solve some quarterback issues of their own.

"They get above-average quarterback play," Oyefusi wrote of the potential path. "That would be a huge leap in production for a team that had the lowest QBR in 2025. There are fair questions about Cleveland's defense, too, after trading Garrett and the resignation of Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator (the team hired former Falcons assistant Mike Rutenberg, who is a first-time DC). The defense, though, still has elite talent on all three levels and is replacing Garrett with two-time Pro Bowler Jared Verse. The impact of serviceable QB play with a retooled supporting cast in Cleveland can't be understated."

Average quarterback play could be enough to make the Browns contenders

The quarterback is the most important figure in team sports by a significant margin, so it only makes sense that getting decent quarterback play can make or break this team's campaign.

That said, the Browns finally have more than enough talent on both sides of the ball. They don't need a quarterback to win games for them. They need him not to lose games, and that's a major difference. With Todd Monken calling the shots, improved pass protection, and a solid supporting cast and running game, the Browns need their quarterback to manage the game and make plays when they are there.

The Browns are building their team the right way, and contrary to what some might think, they're not that far behind the rest of the AFC North. If anything, they're the only team in the division building for the future, and they should be ahead of the rest of the pack when everybody else inevitably comes to terms with the fact that their championship window is closing.

Granted, the Browns still face uncertainty with Deshaun Watson taking first-team reps. But if he or Shedeur Sanders can avoid unnecessary risks and just keep the chains moving, this team could still shock a lot of people in 2026.