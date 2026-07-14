The Browns shouldn't force Quinshon Judkins to be something he's not

The Cleveland Browns made a somewhat polarizing decision when they selected Quinshon Judkins over fellow Ohio State teammate TreVeyon Henderson in the 2025 NFL Draft. To some scouts, Henderson had more potential and was more pro-ready.

Fortunately for Andrew Berry and company, it didn't take long to see they had made the right call. Judkins took the league by storm right out of the gate, and while Cleveland's struggling offensive line hurt his efficiency late in the season, he looked like a star in the making.

Now, after missing most of training camp last season, expectations are higher for Year 2. That's why Zac Jackson of The Athletic believes Judkins can be one of the league's breakout stars in 2026 — as long as he continues to improve in pass protection.

"Judkins has to be healthy and has to learn to play on the pass downs he couldn’t last year due to his summer absence, but he’s going to get plenty of chances to prove he’s an explosive and reliable runner at the game’s highest level," wrote Jackson.

Pass protection shouldn't stand between Quinshon Judkins and a featured role

Jackson has a valid point here. Judkins has solid hands as a pass-catcher, and he has the patience and vision to find running lanes at all levels of the defense. On paper, he should also be a factor in the passing game.

That said, the Browns don't necessarily need him to be an every-down back. They also have Dylan Sampson on the roster, and he showed flashes of greatness as a pass-catching running back in limited snaps as a rookie. He's also far ahead of Judkins in terms of pass protection.

Pro Football Focus gave Judkins a 19.1 pass-blocking grade as a rookie. He gave up four total pressures, including three hurries and one sack, in just 63 pass plays. He wasn't much better in college, and while he definitely puts in the effort, the technique isn't quite there.

The Browns need to turn to Judkins as early and often as possible. Regardless of who wins the quarterback battle, he should be the focal point of the offense, especially with a revamped offensive line opening up lanes for him.

That doesn't mean they must turn him into something he isn't, at least not so early in his career. That's why you build a well-rounded running back room with players who complement one another.

Judkins can be elite at what he does well, and having someone else carry the load in the passing game will only help him stay fresh and healthy for when it matters most. If he can become a more well-rounded player, so be it. If not, the Browns have to maximize his strengths.