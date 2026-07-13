3 teams that could rescue Dawand Jones from the Browns' roster crunch

The Cleveland Browns' offensive line will look entirely different in 2026. Their former starters are either unsigned, on other teams, or retired, and Andrew Berry brought half a dozen new faces to earn their spots in the trenches.

That might mean that Dawand Jones has become the odd-man out. A talented swing tackle who has flashed strong potential when given a chance, his inability to stay on the field may have forced the team to move on.

Rookie Austin Barber will give him a run for his money for the swing tackle role, but that's not necessarily the end of the line for Jones. There's always a solid market for starting-caliber tackles, and the Browns might be able to find him a new home before Week 1.

But who would be willing to roll the dice on Jones after three season-ending injuries in three NFL seasons? Let's break it down.

Dawand Jones could become the Browns' most intriguing trade chip

Detroit Lions

Taylor Decker and the Detroit Lions weren't on the same page about a new deal, so he asked to be released. That forced their hand to draft Blake Miller, an athletic and light right tackle who may need a year or two before being a full-time starter.

The Lions moved Penei Sewell from the right to the left side of the line. Jared Goff can't ask for much more in terms of blindside protection, but the right tackle spot continues to be a question mark, and Jones would be an upgrade over projected starter Larry Borom. Jones is on a one-year deal, so he could be a placeholder for Miller.

Kansas City Chiefs

Likewise, the Kansas City Chiefs moved on from one of their starting tackles this offseason, but they didn't address his departure. Jawaan Taylor is no longer in the building, and Jaylon Moore isn't a starting-caliber replacement.

Patrick Mahomes is coming off the first major injury of his career, so the Chiefs should want to emphasize pass-protection for their prized quarterback. Josh Simmons showed glimpses of greatness as a rookie left tackle, but what about the other side? Jones would be a low-risk/high-reward gamble at just $1.5 million a year, per Spotrac.

Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers will finally give former first-round pick Jordan Morgan his first chance to play his actual position. He's struggled on the interior, but he was supposed to be a budding star at left tackle.

That said, there are no guarantees that Morgan will finally figure things out overnight, not even by moving back to his preferred spot. Also, Zach Tom missed time due to injury last season, so Jones would give them some insurance for both.

The Packers' offensive line left plenty to be desired last season, and they didn't do much to get better in the offseason.

The Browns should test Dawand Jones' trade market

Dawand is on a team-friendly deal, so it's not like the Browns should be desperate to cut ties with him. That said, he has shown enough upside to be worth some trade consideration, and with Austin Barber waiting in the wings, he may have become expendable.

If Barber continues to impress and wins the swing tackle job, there might not be room for Jones on the 53-man roster. Considering that, they might as well get something in return before letting him go.