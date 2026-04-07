The clock is ticking on a Browns draft pick running out of time to prove himself

Some major decisions loom for NFL teams, with a deadline set for the week after the 2026 draft. Teams have until May 1 to pick up fifth-year options on players who were first-round picks in 2023.

The Cleveland Browns have no such decision looming for this year, which helps explain the sorry state of their offensive roster, especially at wide receiver.

Cleveland’s first-round pick in 2023, No. 12 overall, was originally sent to Houston in the Deshaun Watson trade, and wound up landing with the Detroit Lions (who selected superstar running back Jahmyr Gibbs). The Browns also gave up their second-rounder that year, No. 42 overall, in a pick-swap trade with the New York Jets for wide receiver Elijah Moore.

The Browns ended up making their first selection in that draft at No. 74 overall, where they selected wide receiver Cedric Tillman. Fast forward to April of 2026, and the Browns are expected to aggressively hunt wideouts in the draft, while Tillman faces an uncertain future entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Browns WR Cedric Tillman should be nervous ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft

Cleveland’s current wide receiver room includes some upside but no clear top dog. Jerry Jeudy put together a Pro Bowl season in 2024, but the entire group was outshined by third-round rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. last season.

Tillman’s grip on a starting role could loosen considerably by the end of this year’s draft. Cleveland holds nine total selections, and top prospects like Ohio State’s Carnell Tate, Washington’s Denzel Boston, and Indiana’s Omar Cooper Jr. have been popular mock draft projections. The team could also double dip later in the draft with value targets like Louisville’s Chris Bell on Day 2, or John Carroll’s Tyren Montgomery on Day 3.

As the team’s first player drafted in 2023, Tillman’s three pro seasons have been a disappointment. He’s missed time due to injuries each year, has yet to top 30 receptions in a single season, and doesn’t currently factor into the team’s plan on special teams. With some fresh blood about to be added via the draft, and other young guys like Isaiah Bond and Jamari Thrash already on the roster looking to carve out roles, Tillman could find himself fighting for a roster spot by the end of training camp.

The Browns could save an additional $3.7 million in 2026 cap space by releasing or trading Tillman at any point this offseason. They’ll obviously look to leverage his expiring contract this summer first, in hopes of a breakout performance in training camp.

But the team only kept six wideouts on its initial 53-man roster last year, and three spots are currently reserved for Jeudy, Bond, and Tylan Wallace, who was recently signed in free agency. With another spot or two earmarked for incoming rookies, Tillman could soon find himself battling with guys like Thrash, Malachi Corley, Gage Larvadain, and Luke Floriea just to make the team in Year 4.