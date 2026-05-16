The most brutal truth about the Browns schedule actually isn’t that bad at all

The Cleveland Browns’ 2026 schedule is now official following the Thursday release of the NFL schedule, so the Browns now know the order of their opponents and their travel schedule. While that may seem like a minor thing, it could have a big effect on a season. A slow start could lead to dramatic reactions and big changes, while a strong start could give the team confidence and momentum for the rest of the year.

Based on last season’s records, a metric that could become irrelevant really fast, Cleveland has the easiest 2026 strength of schedule in the NFL. However, Browns play-by-play announcer Andrew Siciliano pointed out that while the team only has five games against teams who made the playoffs last season, three of those games are in the first four weeks of the season.

That gives the impression that Cleveland is in for a tough start to the year. However, a closer look at those playoff teams shows that may not be the case.

"Everyone will tell you that, statistically, it's the easiest schedule in the NFL. But, you stack 3 of those 5 playoff (teams) in the first month..."



🚨 @AndrewSiciliano w/ @CLETalkingHeads on the #Browns schedule pic.twitter.com/CmVa9E9KQS — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 15, 2026

Browns will face three playoff teams in first four games, but fans shouldn’t be concerned

Those three games against 2025 playoff teams are in Week 1 on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars, in Week 3 at home vs. the Carolina Panthers, and in Week 4 at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Just listing the teams out, it should be clear why their playoff status shouldn’t scare Cleveland. Let’s go into detail anyway.

The Jaguars were one of the surprises of the 2025 season, going from four wins in 2024 to 13 wins in 2025. Jacksonville’s impressive season ended in the Wild Card round with a 27-24 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Jags got a lot of credit for nearly winning against Buffalo, but you know who else almost beat the Bills — the Browns in Week 16 when they lost 23-20.

In other words, Jacksonville is far from a proven threat. They undoubtedly had a great season, but it’s time to do it again. No one should care that the Jaguars hung in there with Buffalo, because a lot of teams did, including Cleveland.

Then it’s the Panthers, who made the postseason with an 8-9 record — so scary. Carolina is clearly a rebuilding team moving in the right direction, but a reasonable argument can be made that there isn’t much of a gap between them and the Browns.

Finally, it’s the Steelers, a 10-7 team last season that Cleveland beat in Week 17. Pittsburgh isn’t putting fear in anyone’s heart, and that’s with or without Aaron Rodgers.

Ultimately, each season is its own entity, and teams have to earn their status all over again. Even if things did carry over, the three playoff teams in the first month of Cleveland’s schedule are opponents the Browns can compete with.