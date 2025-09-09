The NFL’s top defensive rookie in Week 1 isn’t who you would expect

Cleveland’s defense was outstanding in Week 1, and they certainly played well enough to win. They allowed just 141 total yards to the Bengals, and it was one of the most dominant performances of the weekend. But turnovers by the offense ultimately cost the Browns the win.

While losses always hurt, fans of the Browns should be encouraged by their defense and several young players. That includes Carson Schwesinger, who already looks like one of the league’s best linebackers. In fact, you can make a case that he was clearly the league’s best rookie in Week 1.

Schwesinger is already a star for the Browns

When the Browns traded back from No. 2 to No. 5, the idea was that they needed to improve the depth of the roster and add several more quality players. And it’s hard to argue with that approach, especially after the way Schwesinger performed in Week 1.

The idea is that Mason Graham and Schwesinger, together, will be better in the long run for the Browns than just Travis Hunter, and the hope is that the 2026 first-round pick acquired from Jacksonville will give them another chance at a high-end starter. And through just one game, it’s hard to say that Andrew Berry and the front office were wrong. They found two impact players who should be staples of the defense moving forward.

Schwesinger was especially impressive against the Bengals, as he led the team in tackles and was all over the field. In a recent article by Lauren Gray of Pro Football Focus, she wrote about the top rookies in the NFL during Week 1. And the top defender, according to their grades, was none other than Schwesinger. Here is a snippet of what they had to say about the second-round pick from UCLA:

"Schwesinger graded out as the fifth-best linebacker in Week 1, making impact plays at every defensive phase. He stopped Chase Brown for a five-yard loss late in the fourth quarter, one of his three tackles across 20 run-defense snaps. He recorded a quarterback hit on four designed pass rushes. He also made a coverage stop, again against Brown, late in the third quarter, limiting a screen play to a one-yard gain." Lauren Gray, Pro Football Focus

With Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out for the year with a neck injury, the Browns have desperately needed to find a linebacker who can replace him in the starting lineup. And while it’s just one game, it sure looks like they’ve found an adequate replacement. If “JOK” can ever make it back onto the field, the Browns could have one of the league’s most dynamic linebacker pairings. But even if he doesn’t, the unit is in good shape because of their second-round pick.

Keep an eye on Schwesinger again this week as the Browns are set to play the Ravens. The former UCLA star will be put to the test against arguably the league’s most difficult offense to defend. If he can shine again in that game, it’ll be time to really get excited about his future and where he ranks among the top linebackers in the league already.

