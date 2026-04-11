There’s a second Browns trade-down scenario nobody is talking about

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry stirred the pot when he confirmed that, once again, the team will be open for business during the 2026 NFL Draft. Just like they did last season when they traded down from No. 2 to No. 5, the Browns could pull off a similar deal this year.

It would be easy to assume that Berry is referring to the No. 6 pick, given its value and the team's positional needs. Nevertheless, ESPN's Bill Barnwell believes a trade down could come later — more specifically with the Browns' second first-round pick at No. 24 overall.

In his annual all-trades mock draft, he has the Browns moving down seven spots with the New England Patriots, getting picks No. 31, No. 95 (third round), and No. 191 (sixth round). As disappointing as it may sound, it's actually an intriguing idea.

The Browns could target a trade-down with the No. 24 pick instead of No. 6

The Browns have two glaring needs ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. They desperately need a left tackle and at least one impact wide receiver. The simplest way to analyze whether they should consider a trade like this is by taking a look at the most likely options at No. 6.

If the Browns stay put at No. 6 and take Carnell Tate, they will probably feel less inclined to trade down from No. 24. Top offensive tackle prospects like Spencer Fano, Francis Mauigoa, Kadyn Proctor and Monroe Freeling will most likely be gone by that point, leaving the next tier, like Caleb Lomu and Blake Miller, as the top choices. Even though taking one wouldn’t necessarily be settling, there's a greater risk of missing out on a position of need.

Conversely, taking Fano, Mauigoa, or Freeling at No. 6 would give the Browns many more options down the road. Of course, they can kiss Tate goodbye, and the likes of other top wide receivers like Makai Lemon, Jordyn Tyson, and Denzel Boston may also be gone. That said, they could still get a potential star in KC Concepcion, Omar Cooper Jr., or even Chris Bell. The talent gap is wide, but there are many more options to consider at that position.

Trading down and adding draft picks just for the sake of it isn't always the wisest strategy. Stockpiling assets to trade up again, whether in this year's draft or in 2027, makes sense. Otherwise, the Browns already hold nine selections this year, and there's a chance whoever they select at No. 191 overall may not even make the roster.

If Berry has another move up his sleeve and the draft board favors the Browns' needs, trading down from No. 24 makes sense. Otherwise, they would probably be better off staying put, as they're not in a position to take many risks.