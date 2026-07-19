There's only one thing holding Harold Fannin Jr. back from NFL stardom

For years, playing for the Cleveland Browns has been somewhat of a tax for stars. They have to be twice as good as their colleagues to get half the recognition, with most rankings and lists being little more than popularity contests.

As such, it's not much of a surprise to see Harold Fannin Jr. as an honorable mention in ESPN's annual tight end survey. Unsurprisingly, fellow rookies Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland cracked the top 10, while guys like Tucker Kraft, who missed half the 2025 season with a major injury, also made the cut.

As infuriating and disappointing as that might be, it's definitely not a shocker. If anything, that ranking raised a simple question: What does Fannin have to do to achieve undisputed superstar status and force national media to acknowledge him?

The answer is actually rather simple: blocking.

Harold Fannin Jr.'s biggest hurdle has nothing to do with catching passes

Fannin might have the best hands of the entire 2025 draft class. He showed, despite a significantly worse offensive situation, that he could put up better numbers than both Loveland and Warren.

His ability to pile up yards after the catch is second to none. He can line up anywhere, and with Todd Monken's knack for getting tight ends involved, he could be looking at a 1,000-yard season in 2026.

That might also depend on his blocking, though.

Effort isn't an issue with Fannin, but technique often is. He will need to prove he can hold his ground against bigger defensive ends and linebackers as an in-line blocker to stay on the field as an every-down tight end.

Fannin is primarily known for his receiving ability right now. With a full season's worth of tape, opposing defenses can focus on containing him in the passing game. If he can improve his blocking, defenses will have to stay honest and prepare for everything, creating more mismatches for him.

According to Pro Football Focus, Fannin was used as a blocker on just 40.1 percent of his snaps. He played the 12th-most snaps among tight ends (786). A more complete blocking profile could have earned him even more snaps and opportunities.

The running game will be paramount to the Browns' offensive success in 2026. Monken runs wide-zone schemes, with offensive linemen climbing and clearing the way on the second level of the defense. That's where Fannin must also make an impact, helping his backs get around the edge.

Of course, even if he never becomes an above-average blocker, Fannin has all the tools to be a star. Travis Kelce has never been known for his blocking prowess, yet he owns most postseason records at the position.

Fannin's all-around game could be the catalyst to lead Cleveland's offense to the next level once and for all. The skill set and the work ethic are there. Even the slightest improvement as a blocker could vault Fannin into NFL stardom as soon as this season.