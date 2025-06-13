These young Browns aim to become franchise centerpieces

There is no doubt that Cleveland has a talented roster. They have some elite players at key positions, specifically EDGE rusher and cornerback. But how does their roster stack up compared to the rest of the league?

In a recent article by Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus, he wrote about every team’s top three players heading into the 2025 season. For the Browns, those three players were Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, and David Njoku. Here is what Sikkema had to say about the trio going into a pivotal season for the franchise:

""What more can be said about Garrett, PFF’s 2024 Best Pass Rusher Award winner? He led the league in pass-rush grade (92.8), total pressures (83), pass-rush win rate (23.1%) and pressure rate (18.2%), marking his sixth straight season with an elite pass-rush grade. Ward has dealt with some inconsistencies on a volatile defense, but remains one of the Browns’ top talents. Njoku rounds out the list, having recorded the third-highest non-quarterback WAR on the team over the past three seasons (0.93)."" Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus

Garrett is the best defensive player in the NFL, and it’s been that way for some time. Fresh off a new contract, Garrett could be even better in 2025 with more talent now on the defensive line. Ward and Njoku are former first-round picks who have lived up to that status, and the hope is that they can stay healthy after dealing with several injuries earlier in their careers.

This trio of players is one of the better ones in the league, but because there isn’t a quarterback or wide receiver in the group, the Browns aren’t projected to win many games this season. In a lot of ways, teams are only as good as their quarterbacks, and unfortunately, that has been the issue for the Browns for the last several decades.

Mason Graham, Jerry Jeudy aim to join team's main core

Which players could soon make this trio and be considered part of the main core of the Browns? Cleveland is obviously hoping one of their young quarterbacks makes it, but Mason Graham is a more realistic contender. Graham was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and Cleveland believes he can be a dominant defensive tackle in the league right away.

You could have made a case that Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah should be in that trio, but a serious neck injury caused him to miss most of the 2024 season and will keep him out for all of 2025. On talent alone, he deserves to be there, but it’s a shame that his injury could keep him off the field for the foreseeable future.

The last name that needs to be mentioned is Jerry Jeudy, who turned his career around in Cleveland last year. The Browns decided to trade for the former first-round pick, and he had the best season of his career despite shaky quarterback play. He finished the year with a career-high 90 receptions for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns, earning his first Pro Bowl nod.

If Jeudy can replicate those numbers again next year, don’t be surprised if his stock around the league goes way up. He has a chance to be one of the biggest risers at the receiver position this year with another strong season. It wouldn't be shocking to see his name up on this list a year from now.

