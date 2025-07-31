This Browns rookie might be new, but he's all business in Cleveland

From the moment the Cleveland Browns selected Colorado's Shedeur Sanders with the 144th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Dillon Gabriel's spotlight grew considerably dimmer. Though no fault of Sanders, Gabriel started his NFL career with the type of controversy that proves to be too much for many NFL rookies.

The two will be inextricably linked for the foreseeable future, so long as neither of them is shipped out of Cleveland in the near future.

Dillon Gabriel has brought refreshing maturity to Browns QB room

Don't look for Gabriel to let that hinder his enthusiasm or his professionalism, though. The rookie signal caller has displayed maturity beyond his years every chance he's gotten thus far, and it has been a refreshing and welcome development through training camp. It has also been apparent through the reps he's received with the first team in training camp that Kevin Stefanski and Co. like what they're seeing and hearing.

Take Gabriel's response when asked about the work he put in during the offseason break leading up to training camp, for example:

"Yeah, a mix. You know, I think as you get around town, you try to find receivers that you can and, you know, shout out to Oklahoma Baptist University. I had some receivers out there, but they’re running wild. But, you know, was able to connect with, you know, Dre (DeAndre Carter) and Jamari (Thrash) in Los Angeles as well. So you just try to find receivers where you can, but, you know, as much as you can connect with the guys that you’re going to play with, it definitely helps." Dillon Gabriel

In addition to finding some receivers he was comfortable with when he was back home in Oklahoma, he also made time to link up with new teammates, DeAndre Carter and Jamari Thrash. An impressive display from a rookie signal caller, especially one who wasn't drafted in the first round.

Gabriel conducting himself like a veteran quarterback can only be a good thing for the Cleveland Browns, and it brings to mind the old adage: "Dress for the job you want, not the one you have." As things stand, he's projected to be the third-string quarterback to start out the season. If he has true aspirations to wrangle that starting gig, it is incumbent on him to do everything in his power to make it a reality.

Further, Gabriel was asked about the main difference he has observed from the collegiate ranks to the NFL, and his answer harped on his love of being challenged at the NFL level:

"Honestly, I just love how dedicated everyone is to the game, and there’s a precision you have to play with within the NFL. And of course, I’m speaking just from practice reps, but of course the game as well. And I think it’s a blast being a competitor because you are demanded, you know, it’s a demand to play at your best and that’s the fun part of what we do. So, I get excited every time I go on the field because I get to do that." Dillon Gabriel

It reads as a player who felt as though the college game didn't necessarily challenge him to the degree he craved. Someone like Gabriel, who is seemingly all football, all the time, is likely at his most comfortable in an environment that matches that ethos. No more classes or NIL issues to get in the way of what he wants to accomplish.

He had a remarkable career at the collegiate level, including tying the record for the most touchdowns of any quarterback in NCAA history, with 155. Couple that with over 18,000 passing yards and a whopping 46 wins, and one could only imagine what he can do with an increased level of focus and commitment surrounding him on the gridiron.

Most impressive from his availability, however, was his refusal to make any excuses for himself, even when given the easy out of bemoaning lack of reps:

"I’d challenge you on the reps piece. There’s a bunch of reps to go around in terms of mentally, physically, the combination. But pressing, I don’t believe in that. I’m a true believer in just being consistent, being right where your feet are and maximizing the reps you do got." Dillon Gabriel

Many players, veteran and rookie alike, are the first to shout from the rooftops their lack of opportunity. While reasonable minds can conclude that the fewer reps a player has, the fewer chances they have to prove themselves, one can also say that the onus is on the player to make their reps count.

Not only is Gabriel making his physical reps count, but he is making the most of mental reps by watching Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, and Shedeur Sanders take their turns. This is a young player who has a veteran's poise.

Make no mistake, Dillon Gabriel has to prove it on the grass that he will become a great player. However, that doesn't discount the maturity he's displayed and the traits that compare favorably to other elite competitors in all walks of life. The hunger and yearning to be elite are not a switch one can turn on or off; some people just have it.

In just a few days, Gabriel will have his first opportunity to show the Dawg Pound what he's got when the Browns open their preseason slate against the Carolina Panthers on August 8th.

More Browns news and analysis