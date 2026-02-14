This Senior Bowl breakout could anchor Cleveland's offensive line for years

Reliability up the middle is the lifeblood of any offense, and Sam Hecht made a compelling case in Mobile that he offers exactly that.

The Kansas State center arrived at the Senior Bowl with late Day 3 grades, then proceeded to elevate his profile with a week defined by poise, consistency, and technical precision. By the time practices wrapped, Hecht had firmly pushed himself into fringe top-100 consideration.

Could a team with four such selections and a clear need at center, like the Cleveland Browns, make a move for him?

Hecht’s résumé at Kansas State is quietly outstanding. Over four seasons in the Big 12, he logged 850 pass-pro snaps without allowing a single sack. Not one. Even more impressive, he surrendered just two quarterback hits during that entire span.

Those numbers don’t happen by accident, and they reflect a center who understands leverage, timing, body positioning at a high level, and an interior presence who rarely puts his quarterback in harm’s way.

On the field in Mobile, those traits translated cleanly. Hecht showed fundamentally elite hand usage, consistently striking inside and resetting when necessary. His anchor stood out against multiple body types, whether dealing with quicker interior penetrators in the 290-pound range or heavier, 320-plus-pound defenders trying to collapse the pocket with pure power.

Senior Bowl Spotlight: Get to know the name Sam Hecht for Cleveland

For Cleveland, the timing makes sense. The Browns arguably came away from the 2025 draft as one of the league’s biggest winners, adding impact pieces across the roster and reinforcing their offensive identity. With uncertainty looming on the interior — particularly with Joel Bitonio’s future — finding a young, dependable presence with center/guard versatility becomes increasingly important.

While he may not be a flashy athlete, Hecht’s value lies in his consistency. He ID's stunts quickly, communicates well, and rarely panics when pressure shows up late. That kind of steadiness is often what allows an offensive line to function cohesively, especially with young quarterbacks or new faces cycling into the lineup.

As an early Day 3 option, Hecht represents the type of smart, value-driven investment Cleveland has leaned into successfully. The 2025 first-team All-Big 12 honoree may not command headlines, but his Senior Bowl performance reinforced that he’s more than capable of adding pop to the middle and keeping the Browns’ offense on schedule for years to come.