This underrated WR could be exactly what the Browns offense is missing

The Cleveland Browns desperately need help in the wide receiver corps. Jerry Jeudy is a borderline No. 1 receiver, at best. Cedric Tillman has struggled to stay healthy, and the jury is still out on Isaiah Bond. The rest of the roster's receivers are mostly depth pieces or gadget players.

Considering that, GM Andrew Berry will likely use one of his two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft to land a playmaker with WR1 upside. With nine total draft picks, the Browns could double down and go after multiple pass catchers throughout the event.

That's why Browns analyst Lance Reisland dug deep into the tape to find some potential sleeper picks at wide receiver. Notably, he thinks Georgia's Zachariah Branch, while raw, might be just what Todd Monken needs for his offense.

"Branch is a direct fit for what Monken values in a playmaker, as he provides the 'suddenness' and 'twitch' that can create easy offense," Reisland wrote. "He is the type of player you design touches for, and his presence alone forces defenses to adjust coverage and spacing. In a Browns offense that needs explosive plays and easy yards, he gives the unit a stress point that opens up opportunities for others."

Zachariah Branch could give Cleveland the explosive element it’s missing

The ties to Monken here are obvious. He didn't coach Branch at Georgia, but he has a direct line to head coach Kirby Smart, giving him more insight on Bulldogs players than most. Monken spent three seasons as Smart's offensive coordinator at Georgia from 2020-22.

Branch is projected to be a late second or early third round draft pick, so he could be in play when the Browns are on the clock at No. 70 overall. With their needs at wide receiver, left tackle, and possibly a defensive need addressed during the first two rounds, they could get creative with a speedy and twitchy receiver who could rotate and give Monken's offense more options around the line of scrimmage.

He was the ultimate escape valve last season, averaging 10.2 yards per reception despite having an average depth of target of 3.3 yards. He averaged a whopping 7.8 yards after the catch, turning quick hitters into big gains, moving the chains, and making defenders miss with his elusiveness. He was a true workhorse, leading the SEC with 81 catches.

He lined up in the slot 78.3 percent of the time, per Pro Football Focus, hauling in 50 of 57 targets on throws between the numbers and forcing 17 missed tackles. He also hauled in 62.5 percent of his contested catches. Clearly, he doesn't need a lot of space to make guys miss and keep his legs moving.

Branch did most of his damage thanks to his vision, patience, and instincts, but he has a rather limited route tree at this point in his development. That said, he boasts enough upside to be an intriguing pickup in the third round. Not all rookies have to be Day 1 starters, but this is someone who, given enough time and patience, could turn out to be a dynamic weapon for Cleveland's offense.