Todd Monken may only need 10 weeks to make a franchise-altering decision

The Cleveland Browns will play four consecutive home games in 2026, and they won't have to hit the road for three of their last eight games. They also won't have to play overseas this season.

That doesn't mean the NFL's schedule-makers tossed the Browns a bone. They will face an early gauntlet, including back-to-back games in Florida to open the year and six road games over the first nine weeks of the season overall.

That's why the fans and the coaching staff must have their Nov. 15 home matchup with the Houston Texans circled on their calendars. That game could be the breaking point in deciding whether this team should focus on the 2027 NFL Draft, or continuing to fight for meaningful football in December and January.

The Browns’ 2026 season may hinge on one clear turning point in Week 10

Most NFL teams want to have things figured out by the Nov. 3 trade deadline, which would be right after the Browns visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8. That said, the Browns haven't held fire sales under general manager Andrew Berry, so that's not why Week 10 against Houston will be so crucial.

The Browns will be on the road to play the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Steelers, and New Orleans Saints over the first nine weeks. During that stretch, they'll only host the Carolina Panthers, Steelers, and Houston Texans before hitting their Week 11 bye.

While most of those teams are in Cleveland's weight class, winning on the road is extremely difficult in this league. Factor in a new offensive system and a myriad of young players on the roster, and it might be tougher for Todd Monken to find success early on.

The Browns could use the bye week as the major pivot point in their ongoing quarterback competition. Here are three hypothetical scenarios Monken may face at that point:

The Browns, flirting with .500 football, are obviously a quarterback away from competing. They could benefit from improved offensive play, so Monken makes a quarterback change in search of a spark. Deshaun Watson was the Week 1 starter, the Browns are struggling mightily and aren't likely to do much better in the second half of the season. They have seven games to evaluate Shedeur Sanders or one of the other young quarterbacks on the roster, while simutaneously positioning themselves to land their quarterback of the future in 2027. The Browns are performing above expectations, ending any further quarterback drama for 2026. Entering the bye week with a 7-3 or 6-4 record would be a vindication of the Browns' starter. It would also force them to have some serious conversations about the future.

If it's Watson, should they double down and keep him around with another big contract in free agency? If it's Sanders or anybody else, should they stick with him, even with a promising quarterback class ahead?

Whatever the case, the Browns will have a long leash with their quarterback in the first half of the season. They'll have to allow for some growing pains, as he'll be mostly on the road playing with new teammates while learning a new system.

By Week 10, the Browns should have a pretty clear picture of where they are and, more importantly, what they need for the remainder of the season and beyond.