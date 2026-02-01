Todd Monken's contract details will infuriate Browns fans even more

Todd Monken hasn't coached a single game — or even practice — for the Cleveland Browns, yet he's already under heavy fire. Following a weeks-long, overly complex interview process, the soon-to-be 60-year-old will be an NFL head coach for the first time.

The Browns were reportedly close to getting Los Angeles Rams offensive pass coordinator Nate Scheelhaase before pivoting to Monken at the last minute; however, if it was a rash decision, it's one that might cost owner Jimmy Haslam plenty of money.

That's because, according to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Browns signed Monken to a five-year deal. So long for those who predicted this would be a short-term marriage or a bridge coach type of situation.

As such, firing Monken after one or two seasons could come at a steep cost for Haslam.

The Browns trust Todd Monken as a long-term solution

Giving a head coach a five-year contract is standard procedure in today's NFL. In fact, they initially gave Kevin Stefanski that same deal before signing him to an extension after the 2024 season.

Still, given how little patience NFL teams usually have with their head coaches, this is something to keep an eye on.

Monken's tenure in Berea started with some turmoil. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz reportedly refuses to work with him, even though he's still under contract for at least another year, and Monken was open to retaining him.

The Browns also need to find a new special teams coordinator, as the Los Angeles Rams poached Bubba Ventrone. Wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea left to take that same position with the Kansas City Chiefs, and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees followed Kevin Stefanski to the Atlanta Falcons.

Monken has already started building his coaching staff by stealing O-line coach George Warhop from the Ravens. He will reportedly try to lure other former Ravens to Northeast Ohio, some of whom were also in the mix to follow John Harbaugh to the New York Giants.

The Browns may have jumped the gun on a head coach candidate who was mostly looking for offensive coordinator gigs. Also, they could've saved themselves a lot of trouble and backlash by just hiring him weeks ago.

That said, Monken has a long track record of success as an offensive guru. The Browns may not have that much talent on that side of the field, but it's exciting to see what he can do with young stars like Quinshon Judkins or Harold Fannin Jr.

Monken deserves the benefit of the doubt — and a long leash — until proven otherwise.