Todd Monken’s reason for hiring Mike Rutenberg will fire up Browns fans

Todd Monken wasn’t only looking for a schematic fit during his search for the Cleveland Browns’ new defensive coordinator, he was looking for a clear personality type.

It didn’t take Mike Rutenberg long to check every single box.

The 44-year-old has an intriguing NFL coaching background in Cleveland’s now patented four-down-linemen, wide-nine defensive front, tracing his lineage all the way back to former Browns DC and interim head coach Gregg Williams.

But it wasn’t Rutenberg’s ability to present and draw up plays that instantly won Monken over. It was his fiery personality — or “his juice,” as Monken put it — that made him the choice over top internal candidate Jason Tarver and fellow finalist Cory Undlin of the Houston Texans.

“I thought his energy, his ability to teach, his juice, I mean — it popped,” Monken said, via a Friday press release. “It was what I was looking for."

Browns’ new DC brings the fiery edge Todd Monken wanted

Ultimately, Rutenberg brings the best of both worlds to Cleveland. He has the right background to earn respect from star players like Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward in the meeting room, while bringing a fresh perspective after working under respected defensive minds like Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich.

He’s also not Jim Schwartz, who brings fire and intensity to the sideline in his own way. Rutenberg’s going to bring a completely different energy, as Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. laid out to reporters during the 2025 regular season.

Penix revealed a postgame encounter when Rutenberg approached him and said, “Man, you’re a dawg, bro. I appreciate you.”

Penix replied, “Nah, you a dawg.”

Ruttenberg’s response? “I f— know.”

“That’s the way he is, man,” Penix said. “He’s a guy that cares, and you can see the passion that he has for this game, and the love that he has for this team. … Whenever he steps on that field, you can tell that this is what he loves to do, and he displays it each and every day.”

Rutenberg’s obviously going to need more than rah-rah speeches to win over an established Browns locker room on the defensive side. But his ability to connect with players should serve the team well, especially entering a potentially awkward situation in Berea.

The Browns were pretty open from the top down that retaining Schwartz as at least the defensive coordinator was their preference. It’s going to take the right person to handle that situation, and Monken clearly believes he’s got the right guy.