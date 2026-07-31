Under-the-radar Browns draft pick is already wrecking training camp (in the best way)

As odd as it sounds to label a No. 5 overall draft pick “under-the-radar,” that’s the reality for Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham.

Not for long, though.

According to Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN, Cleveland’s defense has been making life difficult for Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders and the team’s new-look offense early in training camp. Graham’s been in the offensive backfield so often that he may soon need a lounge chair and sunscreen.

“Mason Graham has been living in the backfield the first two days of camp,” Oyefusi wrote this week. “Just had a (tackle for loss) on a Dylan Sampson carry right as he got the handoff.”

MORE: Cleveland Browns 2026 training camp tracker: Latest updates, news, rumors, and more

A monster Year 2 season might already be brewing for Mason Graham

Graham hasn’t been a major topic of discussion as it pertains to last year's draft. The Browns were essentially able to flip the No. 2 overall pick into Graham, running back Quinshon Judkins, and 2026 rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion in their trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for tantalizing two-way prospect Travis Hunter.

You can already make a strong case that Cleveland has won that trade, though the national commentary naturally defaults to Hunter’s slow start in Jacksonville. Graham’s rookie stats have kept him off the radar, but he quietly had a productive rookie season that picked up steam from Week 10 on.

Graham started all 17 games for the Browns in 2025 and logged 765 defensive snaps overall, per Pro Football Focus. He ended up with 28 solo tackles and a half-sack, but with Myles Garrett tormenting opposing quarterbacks off the edge, the opportunities to finish plays were few and far between.

That should change in 2026, with Garrett now a member of the Los Angeles Rams and the Browns transitioning to a more deceptive style on defense under Mike Rutenberg.

Per PFF’s premium stats, Graham generated 23 total QB pressures and 22 run stuffs over the Browns’ final nine games alone last season. He really came on following the season-ending injury to Maliek Collins, and he could be poised to become the talk of Cleveland’s defense this time around.