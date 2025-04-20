Undervalued tight end prospect named great fit for Browns by NFL analyst

As we look forward to the Cleveland Browns' draft selections next week, it's time to start considering the actual possibilities for them on offense, if they decide to focus in on that side of the ball with their picks.

Travis Hunter is the obvious pick for Cleveland if they really want to electrify their offense, as he adds some major depth to their wide receiving room alongside Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman. Outside of Hunter, the team already has David Njoku at tight end as a very reliable pass catcher. His previous work with Joe Flacco back when he was the teams' starter should also give fans hope.

But, beyond them, there isn't much talent to speak to - that's what makes this draft so interesting for the Browns outside of their top pick and, of course, outside of their need to take a quarterback. They should be looking to take reliable pass catchers, and there'll be plenty available to them deeper in the process.

One pass catcher, Harold Fannin Jr., is someone that Cleveland should absolutely be keeping tabs on. And, he's someone one NFL analyst actually mentions as a great fit in the Browns' offense in a video done for the official Browns team site.

Analyst names Fannin as a fit in Browns' scheme as pass catcher

Fannin, a tight end from Bowling Green, was named as a fit for Cleveland by NFL Network analyst Cynthia Frelund in a video shared by the Cleveland Browns' official team page. In the clip, she speaks to how Fannin might get slept on in this year's draft, and why he'd make for a great partner for Njoku.

"Don't sleep on tight end Harold Fannin Jr. from Bowling Green. No tight end was targeted more than him last season at 150 targets, which he turned into the single season record for receptions and yards at the position with 117 for 1,555 yards along with 10 touchdowns. My favorite stat of his is that he forced 15 more tackles than the next closest tight end, who happens to be Penn State's Tyler Warren," said Frelund of his potential.

Fannin feels like the perfect target for Cleveland somewhere in the 3rd round, and ideally at 67th overall. He's fluid, has great agility, and can end up being a major weapon to aide an aging Flacco on drives. If he and Njoku can bear the weight of the pass game alongside Tillman, Jeudy, and Hunter, we're looking at a very improved offense after a pretty bad 2024 season in the air.

