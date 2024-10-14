Week 6 Stock Report: 3rd down conversion stat lowlight of Deshaun Watson's game
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson had one good drive in the team's Week 6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He was decisive and was constantly looking for receivers cutting across the field for easy gains. Finally, he was able to take Cleveland to the red zone in the fourth quarter and with the team down just one touchdown with a chance to win an improbable game on the road.
This was not the case the entire contest. Had it been, maybe the Browns pull out the win against a clearly not-as-good-on-paper Eagles team. Instead, Watson only managed to convert on three third down attempts the entire game out of 12 third down situations total. Over and over, and especially in the first half of the game, Watson was either unable to find an open receiver or was pressured too quickly to get a pass off. If it wasn't Watson under center, then it was HC Kevin Stefanski's one weird jet sweep call with QB Jameis Winston in his place setting up a play for a loss in yards.
Now, the team is 1-5. Third down efficiency is crucial against better teams like Philadelphia offering some glimpses of hope on defense. Much of the loss had to do with more poor ball placement and decision making from Watson, with some of it having to do with terrible red zone penalties from the Browns offensive line. You certainly cannot blame the defense or even the special teams unit which scored the Browns lone touchdown of the game.
According to The 33rd Team, Cleveland with Watson at the helm on offense has been abysmal on third down.
12.3 percent is miniscule. And that's what Watson is averaging per third down conversions. Watson finished the Week 6 loss with 168 passing yards on 16-23 efficiency. On paper, it seems like he didn't actually do too badly. But if you managed to catch the game, you know how bad he looked in the pocket and how often he was under pressure.
In addition to Watson individually terrible stat, the offense overall was excruciating. Between the O-line losing its luster despite T Jack Conklin returning and receivers being unable to get many yards after catches, the Browns managed to accrue just 244 total yards. One positive? They rushed for 100 yards, which was nearly a match to Philadelphia's 116 rushing yards.
But, once again, mostly due to the team's inability to make the easy reads or the coaching staff's inability to go with simple run plays - especially with how well Pierre Strong Jr. and D'Onta Foreman played - the Browns were unable to crack 20 points. If they cannot get more efficient on third down, and if they cannot get more disciplined in red zone situations on third down and with a chance to score, this team is going nowhere fast with back to back divisional rival games ahead of them.
Injury woes begin anew after Week 6
Adding literal insult to injury, or injury to insult, the Browns suffered several key losses to its squad to injury in Week 6. Early on in the game, the team lost backup center Nick Harris with an ankle injury, which led to some tears from Harris but some heartwarming encouragement from his teammates as he was carted off the field. Starting C Ethan Pocic was out in the game, so G Michael Dunn stepped in and caused yet another hole to open on the O-line.
It was reported after the game by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that Harris's injury will actually require surgery on his fibula which he fractured on the play.
RB Jerome Ford also left the game in the first quarter with a hamstring injury after a nice run for a first down. Ford is the team's best option at running back with Nick Chubb not yet back off from injury, and he is averaging 5.2 yards per game with 48 carries total. Hopefully, his injury is not long term as a duo of Ford and Chubb could be lethal with a slightly healthier O-line entering Week 7.