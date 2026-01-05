Wyatt Teller's wife says the quiet part out loud about Kevin Stefanski firing

On Monday, the Cleveland Browns announced their decision to fire head coach Kevin Stefanski. While the move seemed inevitable, the official decision still received a ton of polarizing reactions. Browns players will likely keep their true thoughts close to the vest, but it already seems like people connected to Cleveland’s players are sharing their thoughts.

Immediately after it was announced that Stefanski was fired, Wyatt Teller’s wife, Carly, took to social media with a post that seemed to clearly be pointed at the former Browns head coach. Carly simply said, “you play stupid games, you win stupid prizes.”

Of course, this cryptic post could be about anything, but considering how Wyatt Teller’s season unfolded, it makes sense for the statement to be about the firing.

you play stupid games, you win stupid prizes — Carly Teller (@carlyteller) January 5, 2026

Wyatt Teller’s wife appears to throw a shot at Kevin Stefanski on his way out of Cleveland

Teller, set to enter free agency this offseason, had a disappointing season in what could be his final one with the Browns. The three-time Pro Bowler started and played in just 13 games, with injuries keeping him out of the other four. However, midway through the season, when Teller made his 100th start, Cleveland decided to start rotating the veteran guard with Teven Jenkins.

With Jenkins 27, and Teller 31, and both set to enter free agency in the offseason, it was clear the Browns wanted to get a look at the younger Jenkins to see if he could be the future at the guard spot. However, there were questions about how informed Teller was on this plan, and if Cleveland was doing right by a veteran player that had devoted the last seven years to the franchise, making two All-Pro teams and three Pro Bowls.

It's clear Carly Teller wasn’t a fan of how the situation unfolded, and that’s why she doesn’t seem to mind that Kevin Stefanski has been added to the pool of coaching candidates. The former coach will now search for a new job, where he’s expected to have options, the Browns will look for their next head coach, and Wyatt Teller will decide the next step of his NFL career.