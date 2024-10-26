3 Baltimore Ravens to watch for against Browns in Week 8
The 1-6 Cleveland Browns are hosting the 5-2 Baltimore Ravens this Sunday at Huntington Bank Field. The Ravens are currently riding a five-game win streak and are looking to make it six against the Browns, who are currently on a four-game losing streak. The Browns are entering Sunday with a new quarterback and offensive play-caller, with Jameis Winston getting the start in place of Deshaun Watson, who is out for the remainder of the season following a ruptured Achilles, and head coach Kevin Stefanski passing the offensive decision-making to Ken Dorsey earlier this week.
Read more: Kevin Stefanski makes surprising coaching change that only confuses Browns fans
According to Pro Football Focus, the Ravens enter Week 8 scoring 218 total points and allowing opponents to score 180, while the Browns have scored 106 total points and allowed opponents to rack up 162 against them.
With the Browns desperate to get their first victory since Week 2, here are three Ravens to watch for in Week 8:
Derrick Henry, RB
Derrick Henry rushed for 169 yards on 15 carries averaging 11.3 yards per attempt, collected three first downs, and caught one pass for 13 yards and a first down Monday against the Buccaneers. This season, Henry has rushed for 873 yards on 134 total carries, averaging 6.5 yards per carry, 38 first downs, eight touchdowns, and a fumble. Henry has also caught seven of his nine targets for 62 yards, four first downs, and two touchdowns.
In five career games against Cleveland, Henry is averaging 36.8 yards on 12 carries for 0.2 touchdowns and 1.2 receptions for 23 yards and 0.2 touchdowns, with 184 total rushing yards on 60 carries for one touchdown and six receptions for 115 receiving yards and a touchdown. The Browns' defense allows an average of 126.1 rushing yards per game, while the Ravens average 210.9 rushing yards per game.
2024
- 7 Games
- 134 Rushing Attempts
- 873 Rushing Yards (124.7 Yards Per Game)
- 38 Rushing First Downs
- 8 Rushing Touchdowns
- 1 Fumble
- 7 Receptions
- 62 Receiving Yards (5.0 Yards Per Reception)
- 4 Receiving First Downs
- 2 Receiving Touchdowns
Roquan Smith, LB
Roquan Smith recorded 18 total tackles, six stops, one forced fumble, and allowed four receptions on five targets for 39 yards against Tampa Bay on Monday. This season, Smith has 74 total tackles, one tackle for loss, 25 stops, four hurries, three passes defended, one forced fumble, one interception, and allowed 24 receptions on 31 targets for 300 yards.
In Week 8 games, Smith is averaging 7.5 tackles with 45 total tackles through six games. The Cleveland Browns are averaging 94.3 rushing yards per game this season, while the Ravens defense is giving up 68.4 yards per game to opponents.
2024:
- 7 Games
- 74 Total Tackles (40 Solo - 34 Assisted - 1 For Loss)
- 25 Stops
- 4 Hurries
- 1 Forced Fumble
- 1 Interception
- 24 Receptions Allowed (77.4%)
- 12.5 Yards Per Reception Allowed
- 3 Pass Defended
- 1 Interception
Lamar Jackson, QB
Lamar Jackson completed 17 of his 22 attempted passes for 281 yards, averaged 12.8 yards per attempt, 14 first downs, and five touchdowns, and also rushed for 52 yards on eight carries, three first downs, and one fumble against the Buccaneers. Jackson has completed 135 of his 198 attempted passes for 1,810 yards, 95 first downs, 15 touchdowns, and two interceptions and rushed for 455 yards on 72 carries, 23 first downs, two touchdowns, and five fumbles.
In 11 games against the Browns, Jackson is averaging 13.6 completions on 20.5 attempts for 164.8 passing yards, 1.3 touchdowns, and 0.7 interceptions with 150 total completions on 226 attempts for 1,813 yards, 14 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.
2024:
- 7 Games
- 135 Completions (68.2%)
- 1,810 Passing Yards (9.1 Yards Per Attempt)
- 95 Passing First Downs
- 15 Passing Touchdowns
- 2 Interceptions
- 72 Carries
- 455 Rushing Yards
- 23 Rushing First Down
- 2 Rushing Touchdowns
- 5 Fumbles