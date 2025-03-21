3 best remaining free agent QBs for Browns are all big gambles

The Cleveland Browns were recently connected to Carson Wentz, with the team and Wentz reportedly having mutual interest in one another if the team strikes out in their quest to sign Russell Wilson to a deal for the 2025 season.

In addition to Wentz and Wilson, there's always the lingering possibility of signing Joe Flacco to a new deal to return to the last team he saw major success with in 2023. And, Jameis Winston is still without a home, just one season after he flexed the best and worst of the Winston Experience in Cleveland.

There are plenty of veteran bridge quarterbacks still out there and available to sign for the Browns. Many aren't necessarily sure-thing winners as starters, though, but it remains to be seen how serious Cleveland is about winning in 2025, anyway. Signing any of these players would simply be the Browns' way of saying they're going to be taking a quarterback in the draft no matter what.

These are the three best remaining options for Cleveland on that front.

3 best remaining FA quarterbacks

1. Jameis Winston

Winston is one of the younger quarterbacks still available on the free agent market this offseason. He's only 31 years old, and he's shown flashes of greatness.

His nearly-500 passing yard performance against the Denver Broncos in 2024, as well as the Browns' victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers during last season that became an instant AFC North classic made swallowing the incessant interceptions and turnovers that define Winston a bit easier.

Winston's met with the New York Giants this offseason to discuss their hole at quarterback, but he'd be a perfectly fine re-signing for the Browns since he knows their system and could be a solid signal caller to have play ahead of a rookie in waiting.

2. Russell Wilson

Wilson still hasn't made a decision on his future. He's met with the Browns and Giants, and the Steelers presumably are open to welcoming him back as their quarterback - especially if the team loses out on Aaron Rodgers. But, Wilson might not want to be the veteran bridge option for a team that's hoping for the quick development of their rookie.

Wilson had a solid season with the Steelers when he first stepped in as their starter in 2024, but his production fell off all the way til the team faced off with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Wild Card game - and lost. He's hitting the age where there's going to be questions about whether that dip was just a bug or a feature.

And, that makes signing him as a full-season starter feel all the more iffy.

3. Carson Wentz

Wentz is here simply because of the mutual interest between him and the Browns. Wentz hasn't started since his days in Indianapolis, where he finished up 17 games played with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions, but with a 60.6 QBR.

Wentz, who famously found his way off of the Philadelphia Eagles after they won the Super Bowl because he was unhappy with how great they looked with backup QB Nick C Foles at the helm, has been bouncing around the league since 2020. If he landed with Cleveland, it'd be the sixth team he's played for in as many years.

Wentz, who'll be 32 at the start to the season, is young enough compared to most of the free agent pool to want to take a chance on with a small contract. He wouldn't be a threat to the team's plans for a rookie quarterback to develop and eventually take over from him, nor would he be a longterm solution if the team just aims to wait on Deshaun Watson to return in late 2025 or in 2026.

Low risk, low reward. Sounds like a perfect Browns quarterback plan.

