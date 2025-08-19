3 biggest winners from Browns dominant preseason victory over Eagles

The Browns continued their winning preseason ways in 2025, as they concluded their week in Philadelphia with a 22-13 win over the Eagles. Neither team played many starters, but the Browns dominated on the defensive side of the ball, allowing just 88 total yards of offense and one scoring drive that started 30 yards away from the end zone.

PFF released their initial grades for the preseason victory, and while these grades aren't perfect, they give a solid contextualization of how players performed. Here are three winners from the Browns' preseason victory with PFF performance grades in mind.

3 winners from Browns preseason victory over Eagles

Teven Jenkins

The Teven Jenkins signing was a bit surprising to the rest of the league at the time, as Jenkins was viewed as a starting-caliber guard who joined a team with two established guards. Jenkins struggled heavily during his first preseason action, but things looked much better this time around with Dawand Jones next to him for the majority of snaps.

Jenkins finished with an 83.7 overall offensive grade on 38 snaps, the highest of any offensive player in this game. He specifically excelled protecting the quarterback, with a 86.0 pass block grade, but more than held his own against the run. Veteran Cornelius Lucas figures to fit more smoothly as the swing tackle, but Jenkins' strong performance could put him in consideration to be the next man up after an inevitable injury occurs.

Easton Mascarenas-Arnold

Former USC linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold caught on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of USC this offseason. Following an average showing in his first professional action against Carolina, Mascarenas-Arnold flew around the field in Philadelphia en route to an impressive 84.3 grade on 36 snaps.

Even with the injury to Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and the retirement of Jordan Hicks, the Browns have options at linebacker. Six seems to be the likely number they will carry, and Mascarenas-Arnold has an uphill battle to crack the 53-man roster over Winston Reid and Nathaniel Watson. However, his impressive camp thus far almost certainly will get him a look on the practice squad, at least.

Jamari Thrash

Second-year wideout Jamari Thrash has continued to get great reviews from the coaching staff all offseason, and the reasoning was on full display on Saturday. Thrash caught all four of his targets for 43 yards and ended with a 79.5 receiving grade, with most of his work coming from the slot.

His work in the slot is the biggest key here, as the Browns don't have a clear-cut solution to that position. Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman are the presumed starters, but neither operate primarily from the slot. Thrash has a clear runway to playing time on this roster, and he's one more strong week away from solidifying the starting slot role on the team.

