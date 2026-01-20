The Cleveland Browns finally moved on from head coach Kevin Stefanski. As expected, it didn't take long before another team took a chance on the two-time Coach of the Year, who's now going to be in charge of the Atlanta Falcons.

While some argue that the Browns wlil regret parting ways with an offensive guru, not many head coaches would've been able to survive winning eight games in two years. And even if he's a good coach, the wrting was already on the wall.

As usually happens, Stefanski won't be alone in his new chapter. He's likely going to take some of his confidants with him for his new coaching staff. With that in mind, we're going to talk about the three assistant coaches who will most likely follow him to Atlanta.

3 Assistant coaches who will follow Kevin Stefanski to the Atlanta Falcons

Bill Musgrave, quarterbacks coach

A former quarterback of his own, Musgrave's coaching career dates back to 1997. He's been the quarterbacks coach for the then-Oakland Raiders, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Redskins (now Commanders), Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos, and Browns.

Stefanski brought him to his staff as a senior offensive assistant in 2023 and promoted him to quarterbacks coach this season. Given the way Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel fared this season, it's safe to say that the Browns won't miss him that much.

Bubba Ventrone, special teams coordinator

Ventrone was supposed to be a special teams guru. Instead, the Browns struggled in kickoff and punt return coverage, didn't generate much with their own kickoff and punt returns, and struggled to score field goals during his time with the team. He also made some questionable decisions, like having 32-year-old DeAndre Carter as his returner to start the season.

We saw playoff teams part ways with their special teams coordinators late in the season, but Stefanski always had Ventrone's back. The Browns are unlikely to keep him around anyway, so he's a strong candidate to follow his biggest defender in Georgia.

Tommy Rees, offensive coordinator

Tommy Rees drew some buzz as a potential head coaching candidate in college this year. He ultimately stayed put with the Browns. Stefanski believes in him and promoted him after firing Ken Dorsey, and he trusted him enough to give up play-calling duties midway through the season.

That's not likely to happen again with the Falcons, and he will probably want to prove a point and be in full control of the offense, at least early on. Still, with the Browns targeting multiple offensive-minded coaches, it's hard to believe there's room for Rees in Berea. Stefanski will probably want someone familiar with his offensive concepts and who's OK with not being the play-caller.