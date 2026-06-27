3 Browns non-QB position groups facing uncomfortable questions in training camp

Despite all the flowers thrown at Andrew Berry this offseason, the Browns remain a team in flux. There are question marks all over the roster, and training camp will go a long way toward providing some answers.

Todd Monken made waves early in the offseason when he said he wanted to name a starting quarterback before training camp. The mere idea defies all conventional wisdom. OTAs and minicamps are an entire notch below training camp practices in terms of intensity and game-like conditions. Thankfully, logic prevailed on that front.

In any case, plenty has been written and said about the quarterback competition. Those guys get enough headlines as it is. In this piece, we're going to turn our attention to the position groups with the most to prove in 2026. Training camp provides opportunities for jobs and roles to be taken, as well as a setting for coaches to realize they don't have what they need on hand.

These three position groups have burning questions that training camp should answer

Interior offensive line

The Browns opted for a full makeover of their offensive line from 2025, save for Teven Jenkins. Four of five starters have been pretty obvious since free agency and the draft concluded. Monken echoed that very sentiment earlier this month. With Spencer Fano and Tytus Howard firmly entrenched at left and right tackle, and Zion Johnson most likely stepping in at left guard, the Browns need to figure out the center and right guard positions.

One of the roles will almost certainly be filled by Elgton Jenkins. He signed with the Browns on a big contract, and his versatility — having played all five positions in his career — affords the Browns flexibility in how they piece things together. If Elgton Jenkins plays center, they could pair the two Jenkinses and put Teven at right guard.

The wildcards are rookies Parker Brailsford and Austin Barber. At 6'2" and 290 pounds, Brailsford is almost boxed in as a center-only player. If he proves too valuable to keep off the field, the Browns would likely move Elgton Jenkins to right guard. Barber, on the other hand, was drafted as a tackle but has recently emerged as a contender at right guard. If he should wrangle the spot, Elgton Jenkins would find himself at center.

All of these machinations don't even include 2024 third-round pick Zak Zinter, who has played sparingly since joining the Browns. This battle will take center stage when the pads come on and offensive linemen are actually able to block. The outcome could forecast the kind of offense the Browns will run in 2026.

EDGE rusher

If someone awoke from a coma that spanned the last month and saw this position group on this list, they might be pretty confused. Alas, due to the Browns' bold decision to trade Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams, there is a much bigger microscope on the team's pass rushers.

Jared Verse will be the top dog at the position — that much is known. He played 75- and 76-percent of the Rams' defensive snaps over his first two seasons. There's no reason to expect much of a change on that front. Opposite him, there is plenty to wonder about. The leaders in the clubhouse for significant roles are Alex Wright, Isaiah McGuire, and Julian Okwara.

The issue for the Browns is that last year Wright and McGuire struggled more than fans may have realized. Another testament to Garrett's dominance is the fact that he accomplished it while his counterparts played below-average football. Alex Wright's pressure rate of 7.8 percent ranked 136th of 159 EDGE rushers with more than 40 rushes. McGuire fared marginally better at 11.2 percent, which ranked 92nd.

If Verse is understandably a peg or two below Myles Garrett in 2026, the deficiency on the other side may be magnified. The Browns opted to augment the group only with undrafted free agents, so the gamble is real. If Wright and McGuire don't make big leaps this year, the Browns' defensive line may be a liability.

Cornerback

This group is admittedly a little more nuanced. The two outside spots are mostly settled with Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell — as long as there's no trade on the horizon for Ward. Naturally, everything Andrew Berry says about the team's veterans should be taken with the world's largest grain of salt, as "one helmet player" Myles Garrett seems to be wearing a different helmet these days. Whether Ward sticks around or not, though, there is a major question mark at nickel.

The team's third corner for much of the 2025 season was Myles Harden. He played 53 percent of the snaps and was targeted relentlessly, surrendering a 120.0 passer rating in his coverage area. The Browns made only modest additions at the position, signing Myles Bryant away from the Houston Texans. He fared only slightly better than Harden, allowing a 101.0 passer rating in his coverage area.

All of the Browns' defensive backs will be challenged that much more now that Myles Garrett is gone. The league's top pass rusher certainly had a hand in how long opposing QBs held onto the ball and what chances they were willing to take. Garrett isn't coming back, but it's important to realize what a force multiplier he was when assessing the defense in 2026. There will be a ripple effect that hits even the outskirts of the defense.

The Browns coaching staff has a lot to determine in the coming months. Once training camp kicks off, the clock is ticking quickly toward Week 1. Todd Monken and Co. will need to find the answer they're comfortable with at right guard, EDGE, and nickel cornerback — even if their best option is hardly an inspiring one.