One subtle Browns roster move just raised concerns fans shouldn't ignore

Much of the commentary surrounding GM Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns has centered on the team’s improved offensive line and wide receiver rooms, and their suspect quarterback competition.

One position group flying a bit under the radar is cornerback, and the Browns’ latest roster move might signal a bigger problem than fans realize.

To put it bluntly, the Browns’ cornerback depth chart is extremely thin behind locked-in starters Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell. The No. 3 corner/nickel spot appears up for grabs between the returning Myles Harden, veteran addition Myles Bryant, and recent undrafted rookie signing Michael Coats Jr.

As for the reserves behind both Ward and Campbell on the outside? That’s where some hidden roster warts could reveal themselves in 2026.

Cleveland passed on making any notable veteran signings in free agency and only used two of its 10 draft picks on defensive players this year, selecting a safety and an inside linebacker. The true competition for those top reserve spots, among veterans like Dom Jones, Tre Avery, and D’Angelo Ross, will likely be more about special teams than defense.

As a result, Berry has been scouring for high-upside buys at the position, and the team just cut ties with one of its more promising ones in converted former quarterback DeCarlos Nicholson. According to ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi, the Browns waived Nicholson, who was among their first wave of UDFA signings, with an injury designation.

The Browns signed CB Tyron Herring and waived CB DeCarlos Nicholson with an injury designation. Nicholson wasn’t participating in last week’s OTA practice open to media. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) May 26, 2026

The Browns are scouring for depth at one of their most important positions

Nicholson always projected more as a developmental prospect who could end up on Cleveland’s practice squad, and that could still end up being the case. His athletic profile was intriguing though, as the Browns clearly coveted his 6-foot-3 size and 85-inch wing span.

The decision to waive Nicholson isn’t really as notable as the team’s subsequent move to sign free agent cornerback Tyron Herring ahead of Block 2 of OTAs, which resumed on Tuesday.

Herring went undrafted last year and spent time on both the Patriots’ and Packers’ practice squads, but Cleveland is likely just balancing out its training camp roster with this move. What it signals is something much more concerning: The Nicholson dart throw appears to have missed the board, and Berry appears to be short on answers.

Cleveland’s Ward-Campbell pairing has a chance to be one of the NFL’s best. But Ward hasn’t yet played a full regular-season slate over his eight-year career due to injuries, and Campbell’s history with hamstring issues likely played a lead role in the Jaguars’ decision to execute last year's midseason trade.

Recent history tells us that one of Cleveland’s top two corners will miss time at some point in 2026, and as the roster currently stands, the Browns could quickly find themselves in trouble if Berry doesn’t address the position before roster cutdown day.