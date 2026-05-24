It only took one OTA workout for Carnell Tate to rub salt in Browns fans’ wounds

After weeks of NFL Draft experts heaping praise on the Cleveland Browns’ 2026 rookie class, fans can look ahead with cautious optimism despite missing out on the one prospect they coveted most.

With all due respect to No. 9 overall pick Spencer Fano, who the Browns clearly envision as their future franchise left tackle, the biggest gut-punch of the 2026 draft came five selections earlier. Cleveland’s desire to leave Day 1 with a top tackle prospect was well documented, but it’s fair to wonder how GM Andrew Berry’s approach might have changed had Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate been in play.

The Tennessee Titans made sure he wasn’t, selecting him with the No. 4 overall pick. At the time, the Browns held pick No. 6, and thanks to footage from ESPN’s new draft documentary “The Pick Is In,” fans know exactly why Berry shopped — and ultimately executed — a trade down the board.

After moving to pick No. 9 in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, Berry named three players — Fano, tackle Francis Mauigoa, and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson — as his top targets. The latter name in particular should catch Browns fans’ attention, as it illustrates some flexibility in going tackle or wide receiver with their first pick.

Had Tate been on the board at No. 6, the Browns may have been inclined to hang up the phone and draft the consensus No. 1 receiver in this year’s class. That’s nothing but a hypothetical conversation at this point, but it doesn’t make Tate’s sizzling start at Titans’ OTAs any easier to swallow.

According to Titans reporter Jim Wyatt, Tate more than looked the part on Thursday as he repeatedly ran past the Titans’ defenders for touchdown grabs.

“I can't go any further without mentioning Tate, who had a memorable, three-touchdown day,” Wyatt wrote. “Tate got behind the defense on several occasions on Thursday, and hauled in would-be touchdowns. Tate went up high in the back of the end zone on one play, and snagged the ball out of the air. Just as impressive to me was the strength of Tate's hands – there were several occasions when a defender was at the football at the same time as Tate, and when he secured it, there was no knocking it loose.”

Browns fans may have to boycott all Tennessee Titans highlights for the foreseeable future

Wyatt may have inadvertently rubbed salt in Browns fans’ wounds with his observations, as Tate’s pair of oven mitts for hands are exactly what made him an attractive option for the Browns at No. 6 overall. At the NFL Scouting Combine, his hand size measured in at 10.25 inches — a full inch bigger than KC Concepcion, Cleveland’s pick at No. 24 overall whose hands measured in at 9.25 inches.

Concepcion brings serious juice to the Browns wide receiver room with his play-making ability after the catch. The one glaring concern? Consistently catching the football. He dropped 19 total passes in his three collegiate seasons, per Pro Football Focus. He’s a tantalizing prospect, but he was a clear tier below Tate entering draft day.

Experts have fawned over the Browns’ draft class in part for their decision to double-dip at wide receiver. Pairing Concepcion with Denzel Boston early on Day 2 mitigates risk. Both are highly touted prospects with a chance to be productive NFL players.

It's also worth noting that no one's blaming the Browns for not trading up into the top five for the chance to land Tate. They were essentially able to spin their trade with the Chiefs into Fano, fellow tackle Austin Barber, and a pair of future fourth-round picks in 2027. This year’s class was top-heavy with defensive talent, and most simulations had Tate slipping outside of the top five.

It just wasn’t meant to be. But with Cleveland playing Tennessee in late October, the typical "what-ifs" that come with every draft class could hit Browns fans a lot harder than usual this year.