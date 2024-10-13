3 Browns to watch against the Eagles in Week 6
The Cleveland Browns fell to Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders 34-13 last Sunday and have lost three straight games since their lone victory over the Jaguars in Week 2. This week, the Browns are trying to stop the bleeding with a victory over the 2-2 Philadelphia Eagles.
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are heading into Week Six fresh off their bye and are looking to advance to 3-2 on the season. According to Pro Football Focus, the Eagles enter Week 6 allowing opposing teams to rack up 96 points against them through four games, while the Browns have totaled just 79 points through five games.
With the Browns looking to end their three-game losing streak, here are three Browns to watch in Week 6:
Greg Newsome II, CB
Last Week against the Commanders, Greg Newsome II recorded four total tackles, one stop, one hurry and allowed four receptions on five targets for 53 yards, averaging 13.3 yards per reception. Through five games this season, Newsome has racked up 11 total tackles, three stops, one hurry, two passes defended, and allowed 11 receptions on 19 targets for 169 yards and an average of 15.4 yards per reception.
In Week 6 games, Newsome is averaging three tackles, with nine total tackles through three games. Jalen Hurts is averaging 232.5 passing yards per game, 930 total yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions through four games.
2024:
- 5 Games
- 11/19 Completed Passes Allowed (57.9%)
- 169 Receiving Yards Allowed (15.4 Yards Per Reception)
- 0 Touchdown Allowed
- 11 Total Tackles (11 Solo)
- 2 Passes Defended
Look for Greg Newsome II to record at least three tackles, allow four receptions for under 50 yards, and not give up a touchdown in Week 6.
Devin Bush, LB
Devin Bush recorded ten total tackles, three stops, three hurries, and a pass defender against the Commanders last Sunday. Through five games, Bush has totaled 17 tackles, five stops, five hurries, and one pass defended while allowing three receptions on four targets for 45 yards, averaging 15 yards per reception. In Week 6 games, Bush is averaging six tackles with 24 total tackles through four games.
The Eagles are averaging 153.8 rushing yards per game with 615 total rushing yards and six touchdowns through four games. Saquon Barkley is responsible for 435 of the Eagles' rushing yards, averaging 6 yards per carry and four touchdowns.
2024:
- 5 Games
- 17 Total Tackles (13 Solo - 4 Assisted)
- 5 Stops
- 5 Hurries
- 3 Receptions Allowed (75%)
- 15 Yards Per Reception Allowed
- 2 Pass Defended
Look for Devin Bush to record at least six tackles this Sunday against the Eagles.
Amari Cooper, WR
Amari Cooper caught four passes for 60 yards, two first downs, and dropped one pass last week against the Commanders. Cooper has caught 20 receptions on 44 attempted passes for 208 yards, averaging 10.4 yards per reception, ten first downs, and two touchdowns this season. In Week 6 games, Cooper is averaging 4.5 receptions for 55.8 yards and .3 touchdowns, with 36 total receptions for 446 yards and two touchdowns through eight career games.
The Browns offense currently ranks dead last in the NFL and 28th in passing yards with 868. Watson and Cooper have struggled to make a connection this season, and while there has been improvement in their chemistry, it is nowhere close to what it should be. The Eagles defense has allowed 990 passing yards this season, with teams averaging 237 yards per game.
2024:
- 5 Games
- 20 Receptions (45.5% Reception Percentage)
- 208 Receiving Yards (10.4 Yards Per Reception Average)
- 10 Receiving First Downs
- 2 Receiving Touchdowns
Look for Amari Cooper to catch at least five passes for over 50 yards this Sunday against the Eagles.