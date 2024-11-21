3 Browns to watch against the Steelers in Week 12
The 2-8 Cleveland Browns are gearing up for their Thursday Night Matchup against the 8-2 Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns are looking to secure another victory over an AFC North rival and move to 3-8 on the year. The Steelers are currently 8-2, at the top of the division, and have no plans of slowing down soon.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Steelers have the 19th-ranked offense and 3rd-ranked defense, while the Browns have the 30th-ranked offense and 9th-ranked defense.
With that being said, here are three Browns to watch in Week 12:
David Njoku, TE
David Njoku caught all nine of his targets for 81 yards, averaging nine yards per reception, and four first downs last week against the Saints. This season, Njoku has caught 39 of his 48 targets for 336 yards, averaging 8.6 yards per reception, 15 first downs, and two touchdowns through seven games.
In Week 12 matchups, Njoku is averaging 3.9 receptions on five targets for 38.8 yards with an average of 10.1 yards per reception and 0.5 touchdowns with 23 receptions on 30 total targets for 233 yards and three touchdowns through six games. Njoku has caught five or more receptions and has been targeted at least seven times in the last five games.
2024:
- 7 Games
- 39 Receptions (81.3% Reception Percentage)
- 336 Receiving Yards (8.6 Yards Per Reception)
- 15 Receiving First Downs
- 2 Receiving Touchdowns
Look for David Njoku to continue his streak of five or more receptions against the Steelers.
Martin Emerson Jr, CB
Martin Emerson recorded five total tackles, one tackle for loss, one stop, and didn’t allow a reception on one target in Week 11. This season, Emerson has totaled 49 tackles, two tackles for loss, ten stops, five passes defended, one forced fumble, Emerson has also allowed 26 receptions on 42 targets for 356 yards, averaging 13.7 yards per reception and four touchdowns through ten games. This season, the Browns allow opposing teams to average 211 passing yards per game, while Russell Wilson averages 235.5 passing yards a game through four starts.
2024:
- 10 Games
- 49 Total Tackles (38 Solo - 11 Assisted - 2 For Loss)
- 10 Stops
- 1 Forced Fumble
- 26 Receptions Allowed (61.9%)
- 13.7 Yards Per Reception Allowed
- 5 Pass Defended
- 4 Touchdowns Allowed
Look for Martin Emerson Jr to total at least six tackles this Thursday against the Steelers.
Jameis Winston, QB
Jameis Winston completed 30 of his 46 attempted passes for 395 yards, averaging 8.6 yards per attempt, 17 first downs, two touchdowns, and rushed for eight yards on one carry against the Saints. Winston has completed 89 of his 145 attempted passes this season for 1,047 yards, averaging 7.2 yards per attempt, 55 first downs, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions. In Week 12 games, Winston is averaging 17.6 completions on 26 attempts for 218 yards, 1.6 touchdowns, and 0.8 interceptions with 88 completions on 130 total attempts for 1,090 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions through five games. Winston is averaging 321.3 passing yards through three games as a starter, and the Steelers have allowed opposing teams to average 204 passing yards in their last three games.
2024:
- 7 Games
- 89/145 Completions (61.4%)
- 1,047 Passing Yards (7.2 Yards Per Attempt)
- 55 Passing First Downs
- 7 Passing Touchdowns
- 3 Interceptions
- 13 Carries
- 39 Rushing Yards (3.0 Yards Per Carry)
- 9 First Downs
- 2 Fumbles
Look for Jameis Winston to pass for over 250 yards and two touchdowns against the Steelers this Thursday.