3 Cleveland Browns to watch against Bengals in Week 7
The 1-5 Cleveland Browns are hosting the 2-4 Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday and are looking to break their four-game losing streak. Last week, the Browns fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 20-16 and remain in the basement of the AFC North. However, Cleveland has a chance to be 1-0 in divisional play. The Bengals are 2-4 after defeating the New York Giants 17-7 last Sunday and are currently third in the AFC North.
According to Pro Football Focus, Joe Burrow and the Bengals enter Week 7 with the 11th-ranked offense and are tied for the 22nd-ranked defense, while the Browns have the 32nd-ranked offense and the 8th-ranked defense. With the Browns looking to go 1-0 in the AFC North, here are three Browns to watch in Week 7:
Denzel Ward, CB
Denzel Ward recorded three total tackles, one pass defended, and allowed three receptions on five targets for 42 yards. Through six games, Ward has totaled 11 tackles, ten passes defended, three stops, one quarterback hit, and has allowed 15 receptions on 33 targets for 250 yards. In Week 7 games, Ward is averaging four tackles with 16 total tackles in four games. Joe Burrow is averaging 249.7 passing yards this season, the seventh-most in the NFL, while the Browns allow 196.3 yards per game.
2024
- 6 Games
- 15/33 Completed Passes Allowed (45.5%)
- 250 Receiving Yards Allowed (16.7 Yards Per Reception)
- 0 Touchdown Allowed
- 11 Total Tackles (10 Solo - 1 Assisted)
- 10 Passes Defended
Look for Denzel Ward to record at least four tackles and not give up a touchdown against the Bengals.
David Njoku, TE
David Njoku brought in five receptions on seven targets for 32 yards and two first downs last week against the Eagles. This season, Njoku has ten receptions on 13 targets for 89 yards, averaging 8.9 yards per reception, and four first downs through three games. In Week 7 games, Njoku averages 3.7 receptions on 5.3 targets for 45.5 yards, .3 touchdowns with 22 receptions on 32 targets for 273 yards, and two touchdowns through six games. This season, opposing teams are averaging 210 passing yards and 1.7 touchdowns per game against the Bengals, while the Browns are averaging 143 passing yards and 0.8 touchdowns per game.
2024:
- 3 Games
- 10 Receptions (76.9% Reception Percentage)
- 89 Receiving Yards (8.9 Yards Per Reception Average)
- 4 Receiving First Downs
Look for David Njoku to catch at least four receptions for over 40 yards against the Bengals.
Myles Garrett, DE
Myles Garrett recorded four total tackles, two tackles for loss, four stops, and three hurries. Through six games, Garrett has racked up 13 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 18 hurries, eight quarterback hits, four sacks, and two forced fumbles. In Week 7 games, Garrett averages 4.2 tackles, 1.6 sacks, and 0.7 forced fumbles, with 25 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles through six games.
2024:
- 6 Games
- 13 Total Tackles (13 Solo - 6 For Loss)
- 11 Stops
- 18 Hurries
- 8 Quarterback Hits
- 4 Sacks
Look for Myles Garrett to record at least three tackles and a sack against the Bengals.