3 teams that could steal Devin Bush away from Browns in free agency

The Cleveland Browns' defense has been reliable over the last few seasons, with it being one of the reasons why the team was able to advance to 11-7 and the postseason back in 2023. But, in 2024, it saw itself take a step back due to some injuries and simply some poor play.

Its defensive line, led by Myles Garrett, was solid. But outside of Garrett, there weren't many standout performances for the D-line. As for the secondary and, specifically, the linebacker room, the team just had to make due in the absence of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, as he got seriously injured in Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens.

That's when Devin Bush stepped in.

Bush, the 10th overall pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers back in 2019, wasn't a force or a star in for Cleveland in 2024. But, he was extremely reliable, and posted a PFF grade of 79.2 amongst all eligible linebackers in the league. The 26 year old would be a perfect resigning for general manager Andrew Berry in free agency, but there are other teams in need of linebacker help this offseason.

3 teams that can steal Devin Bush from Browns in free agency

Cincinnati Bengals

Just like it'd be painful to see Nick Chubb end up with the Steelers in free agency this offseason, it'd be a huge blow to see Bush head to the Bengals as they are likely to want to shore up on their abysmal defensive unit. As they're set to trade pass rusher Trey Hendrickson soon, Bush would be a great addition to the defense as a new, athletic pass rusher and defender.

Their current linebacker room of Logan Wilson, Germaine Pratt, and Akeem Davis-Gaither would prosper with the addition of Bush.

Denver Broncos

Another AFC team that the Browns should hate to see Bush land with, the Broncos might be seeking to sign someone like Bush who has a high upside and youth to their defense. They're already rostering the Defensive Player of the Year from 2024 in Pat Surtain II, but adding Bush as another tackler in the open field and pass rushing option would go a long way for their other holes.

Bush would be a depth addition, in this case, but he might be intrigued by the idea of playing for such a high-expectation team like the Broncos in 2025 and beyond.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are always, seemingly, lurking as a team to watch as a free agency spoiler for many teams looking to keep their more reliable players. Their defense from 2024 was mediocre, mostly due to the loss of DeMarvion Overshown to a serious knee injury. The team will need to find someone to slot in alongside him, as well as a potential replacement for their other holes at LB.

Dallas might also target Chubb this offseason, so it'd really stink to see them be able to make a clean sweep of arguably the Browns' best available free agents. But, given their own cap restraints and similar restructuring efforts to the Browns', they might only be able to afford to take a swing on one.

